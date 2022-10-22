The Roundwood Solutions Limestone Coast Toy Run is returning to the Limestone Coast and South East areas, led by car and motorbike enthusiasts.
Since the Baptist Care SA launched the organisation in 2019, $25,000 was raised to buy gifts for local children and young persons going through personal or family hardships.
Baptist Care SA Limestone Coast Area Manager, John Merrett said he was happy with the interest from the community in the toy run over the last few years.
"I've been so proud of how our community has embraced and supported the toy run and helped families to have a merry Christmas," he said.
"We all know things are tough this year with the cost-of-living crisis but we're really hoping that people will continue their support and we can come together again this year to show children in need that their community cares about them."
Schools and service agencies across the Limestone Coast distribute the specific gifts chosen for each family across the region including Penola, Naracoorte and Padthaway areas and coastal communities.
The event, to happen on Saturday October 29, will include several cross-regional turs before the Christmas cavalcade arrives at Mount Gambier's Railway Lands at 1pm for the opening of the event.
The entertainment, food and stalls as well as an auction will be available to the extended Limestone Coast community and take place with a Show and Shine competition and presentations.
Donations can be made through the Roundwood Solutions Limestone Coast Toy Run website and updates are available on the organisation's Facebook page.
