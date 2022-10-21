During the Coonawarra's Cabernet Celebrations month, a masterclass welcomed a sold-out audience to learn under the guidance of Langton's wine ambassador, Ned Goodwin on October 15.
The "Master of Wine" hosted the masterclass at Wynn's Coonawarra Gables as part of a weekend celebration and education around the wine region, including tastings, local food and VIP events.
Mr Goodwin co-presented the masterclass with winemaker Sarah Pidgeon.
"It is an immense privilege to be able to taste the wines we have on show today," Mr Goodwin said.
"2019 is heralded as an exceptional vintage around the world and in the majority of cases, these wines are yet to have been officially released to consumers."
Ms Pidgeon said that the popularity of the 2019 around the world provided great excitement at the masterclass.
"The anticipation of the quality coming from all of the great wine making regions is real," Ms Pidgeon said.
Continuing the theme of the masterclass, the 50 attendants reviewed, tasted and compared 12 wines from across the globe, prices ranging from $30 to $600 per bottle, all 2019 vintage cabernets.
The international collection was made up from wines from France, California, New Zealand, Italy, South Africa and Chile.
The audience at the Coonawarra Cabernet workshop was the first group of consumers in Australia to taste the 2019 Ducru-Beaucaillous 2eme Cry Classe, Saint Julien, from France.
The masterclass returned positive reactions from the visiting community as Coonawarra local wines were compared against international wines.
Coonawarra Vignerons Executive Officer, Ockert Le Roux said that it is evident that the six Coonawarra wines at the workshop stop up against the best in the world.
"Although still in their infancy, they already carry the hallmark of their great ageing capability," Mr Le Roux said.
"In another decade from today, they will show why Coonawarra is renowned for its Cabernet Sauvignon."
