Naracoorte Herald

Severe weather warning for South East

NM
By Neave Moore
Updated October 21 2022 - 4:09am, first published 4:00am
States South East prepares for severe weather following BOM warning. PICTURE Bureau of Meteorology.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a weather warning for South East South Australia, in particular, Naracoorte, Lucindale, Millicent and Mount Gambier areas.

