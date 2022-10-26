Discover what's on around Naracoorte

EXHIBITION OPENS
Naracoorte Art Gallery
Friday, October 28, Through Fauna opens in the main rooms of Naracoorte Art Gallery, featuring work from Meagan Lonsdale and Kelpie Magic; open until December 4, contact Art Gallery for more information.
CHALLENGING CANCER
Bordertown's Relay For Life - ROADTRIP
Saturday, October 29 - 2022 Bordertown Relay for Life begins at 1:00pm, Bordertown Oval and will end Sunday October 30, 9:30am, take part in the fundraiser for change, register through AllEventsIn website.
CELEBRATING COONAWARRA
Coonawarra's Cabernet Celebrations Month
Until Sunday, October 31, Coonawarra celebrates Cabernet Month, over 60 free wine tasting events open to visitors, book through https://coonawarra.org/ccc-october-2022/
KIDS CACKLE
Hiccup! visits Naracoorte
Tuesday November 1, Hiccup! by Windmill Theatre Co visits Naracoorte Town Hall, kids theatre show, 45 minutes, $25pp, $15 per child, tickets available through Country Arts SA website.
POLITICS NIGHT
Conservative Political Action Night
Thursday, November 3, Naracoorte Town Hall hosts Federal Senator Alex Antic, Member for Barker Tony Pasin MP and other special guests, hear about how to make a difference and learn about state-of-play in the political sphere, 7:30pm.
SOCCER CARNIVAL
Multicultural Soccer Carnival
Saturday, November 5, Naracoorte is to host the fourth annual Limestone Coast Multicultural Soccer Carnival, at Naracoorte United Soccer Club, starts at 9am to have finalist presentations at 3:30pm, BYO chair and blankets, multicultural food available, cash only.
MARKET FUN
Historic Vehicle Club Markets
Saturday, November 12, Sheep's Back Museum complex, 8am-11.30am, includes produce, plants, homemade goods, arts and crafts, bric-a-brac and more, sausage sizzle, historic vehicle display open. New stallholders welcome - contact Daphne 0438 622 143.
SHOW TIME
Bordertown Spring Festival and Show - ROADTRIP
Saturday, November 12 and Sunday, November 13, visit Bordertown's Showgrounds for sideshow alley, live music, challenges, competitions and entertainment, including George the Farmer, Day Two is free entry for spectators of horse events (gates open 6am events from 9am), $10pp, $25 Family Pass, $6pp concession.
CHILD'S IMAGINATION
Storytime reading at Library
Tuesday, November 15, Naracoorte Library, 9.30am-10.30am, children aged three to five are invited for an active storytime, parent/carer supervision is required, book through emailing guardian's name, child's name and age to wellbeing@nlc.gov.au
