Rural Business Support (RBS) Chair, Dr John Harvey, welcomed Mr Marc Allgrove to the Board of Directors following the retirement of Mr Richard Konzag after having completed his three-year term.
In addition to serving on the RBS Board, Mr Konzag serves on the Grain Growers Ltd Board, and the steering committee of the IMAP Pests Project.
"I am especially proud of the passion and commitment of the RBS Board, and their governance, leadership and oversight of the organisation, along with the great job done by the RBS management and staff."
"RBS has grown from offering the free, confidential and independent Rural Financial Counselling Service for primary producers across SA and the NT, to adding the Small Business Financial Counselling and Landowner Information
Service as significant programs, both of which were piloted during 2020, following the most devastating bushfires and the first year of the covid pandemic," said Mr Konzag.
"RBS understands that rural communities are essential for Australia's future. By supporting rural communities through adversity, the talented (mostly) regionally based staff can empower rural small business owners and primary producers with the knowledge and confidence to build future resilience during unprecedented economic times," he said.
During 2020, RBS expanded its presence to 12 offices across SA and NT, and a dedicated staff of approximately 50.
RBS is committed to playing its part in building a profitable, sustainable and resilient rural sector by supporting businesses, farmers, landowners and communities in rural and regional South Australia and the Northern Territory.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.