The 2022/23 tennis season has kicked off in the South East with Kingston and the Lucindale Cockatoos leading the Division One leaderboard after the first Round.
Naracoorte follows behind the two teams in second position in the Southern Port Tennis Association fixtures.
Division One, Round One had ten teams vying for the top of the leaderboard to begin the season.
Naracoorte 17 - 131 def Beachport 7 - 79;
Robe Roosters 11 - 112 def by Lucindale Wombats 13 - 126;
Frances/Lucindale Eagles 11 - 116 def by Lucindale Koalas 13 - 113;
Lucindale Cockatoos 19 - 145 def Penola 5 - 78;
Kingston 19 - 142 def Robe Rebels 5 - 68;
