The Naracoorte Lucindale Council Wellbeing Program is a finalist in this year's Minister for Health and Wellbeing Excellence in Public Health Awards.
The plan is based on a healthy and resilient community, encouraging participation in physical activity and healthy lifestyles, integrating wellbeing and resilience initiatives into council events and activities.
It has developed into a successful model from a pilot project developed by the council, according to a 2020-2021 evaluations report.
Upcoming initiatives include Active Story Time Naracoorte and Lucindale in term four, the ongoing Good Life Project, and National Nutrition Week activities in the library.
In addition, the program aims to promote Mental Health Month during October with the 'The Rain Maker' - a theatre production about youth mental health held recently.
A creative and artistic community recognises and supports artistic creativity, creating a sense of place and identity.
The strategic plan includes working with the Naracoorte Cultural Trust, supporting public art, hosting artists in residence, with grants, funding and opportunities to celebrate the uniqueness of the community.
The Strategic Plan for the Naracoorte Regional Art Gallery was formally adopted at its board meeting on October 19.
Workshops for the 'What's Growing On?' Wellbeing Art Project were completed and final works installed in the Wonambi Gallery.
These will be exhibited until early December, with the community welcome to contribute to the exhibition throughout October.
Work continues with artist Katherine Gailer and members of the Circle of Volunteers multicultural group to design a mural for the rear library wall on Ormerod Street.
Established in January 2021, the Naracoorte Lucindale Council secured funding through Wellbeing SA to implement the Wellbeing Program which will now be funded until October 2023.
Award winners will be announced at the Local Government Association annual general meeting on October 28.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.