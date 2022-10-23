Naracoorte Herald

Naracoorte Lucindale Strategic Plan recognised

By Sheryl Lowe
October 23 2022
Running Group, held in Naracoorte over April/May/June at Memorial Oval. Picture supplied

The Naracoorte Lucindale Council Wellbeing Program is a finalist in this year's Minister for Health and Wellbeing Excellence in Public Health Awards.

