Penola's Dagny Strand was named by the Naracoorte Regional Arts Gallery as the October 2022 Maker of the Month and featured her thought-provoking artwork at the building.
As a multi-media artist, Dagny has been creating and re-imagining for most of her life, through sketches and canvas oil painting as well as sculptures such as wearable art in metallic jewellery.
Ms Strand said that art has been an avenue for her thoughts and ideas for years and believed that it should continue to be encouraged into a persons adult years.
"It is good to see local art on display for local communities," she said.
"From a very young age, you don't see a lot of focus put on the visual arts, and whilst schools may encourage creativity, creating an art... it is all about thinking outside of the box."
Through her artwork, Ms Strand has completed pieces that comment on generational influence, from the era of technology to environmental challenges.
"You can tell a story through art," she said.
Ms Strand's tertiary studies took her to the University of Adelaide for a four year Bachelor's Degree in Visual Art, but had experience studying drawing life at the Shaftesbury Arts Centre in the mid 1980s.
Alongside partner, Bruce Kennewell, Ms Strand said that both of them work in different art mediums, with him working with metal sculptures and messages, but their joined display at the NRA Gallery complemented one another.
"It is good to work alongside someone who can see something outside-the-box from strangers on the street, buildings, the environment or scrap metal or wood," she said.
Throughout her artistic career, Ms Strand has won the John Shaw Neilson Acquisitive Art Prize, the Peake Prize twice, the Southern Ocean Art Prize and the Wattle Range art prize and has art on display around the South East.
Both Ms Strand and Mr Kennewell have moved their exhibit out of the Naracoorte Regional Art Gallery but aim to have a gallery available to the public through their home in Penola that they can operate for visitors and tourists.
