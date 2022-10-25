5 Outdoor living hacks for families with kids

With some creative thinking and planning, outdoor living can be an enjoyable and even educational experience for the whole family. Picture supplied

Having a good outdoor space at home is important for families with kids, as it allows children to get fresh air, exercise, and engage in creative play.

A backyard or patio can be a child's own personal playground, providing endless opportunities for imaginary adventures and physical activity. Outdoor spaces also offer a change of scenery for learning activities, such as nature walks or art projects using natural materials.

Are you tired of your kids spending all their time indoors on screens? It can be a challenge to find ways to get them outside, but with some creative thinking and planning, outdoor living can be an enjoyable and even educational experience for the whole family.



Here are some hacks for making the most out of your outdoor space:

Provide plenty of places to relax and for activities

Creating an outdoor living space for families with kids can be a challenge, but it's important to provide both relaxation and activity options. Vidaxl deck chairs are an easy addition for lounging, while Vidaxl outdoor tables give the perfect spot for al fresco meals or crafts.

For a more active option, consider installing a custom swing set or trampoline in your backyard. A sandbox with water play options is also a fun outdoor activity for kids of all ages.



Don't forget to add some shade, such as a canopy or patio umbrella, to ensure that everyone can comfortably enjoy the outdoors all summer long.

With a little planning and some smart purchases, you can create an outdoor living space that caters to both relaxation and fun activities for the whole family.

Set up DIY outdoor games

Start by gathering up some simple materials like hula hoops, sidewalk chalk, jump ropes, and balls. Create a makeshift Twister board with the sidewalk chalk or set up a bean bag toss game using hula hoops as targets.



Use PVC pipes to create your own personalised version of tic-tac-toe or set up an obstacle course using jump ropes and cones.

The possibilities are endless and the best part is that these games encourage kids to get creative, use their imagination, and stay active all at the same time.



So next time your family is looking for an outdoor activity, consider setting up some DIY games for hours of entertainment.

Plant a garden together

One of the best outdoor living hacks for families with kids is to plant a garden together. Not only will it provide fresh, delicious produce for your family, but it also gives parents an opportunity to teach their children about the natural world and where their food comes from.

It can also be a fun bonding activity for the whole family. Getting started is simple - decide on a spot in your yard (or even just some containers on a balcony), pick out easy-to-grow vegetables or fruits that everyone likes, and start planting.

Participating in the entire process - from seeds to harvest - not only instils a sense of pride and accomplishment, but it can also encourage kids to eat more fruits and veggies.



So grab those gardening gloves, plan out your plot, and have fun watching your little seeds grow into tasty treats for the whole family to enjoy.

Build a fort or clubhouse

Do your kids love to play make-believe and build forts? Then why not take it to the next level by creating their very own clubhouse or fort in the backyard? This can be as simple as stringing up a sheet between two trees, or as elaborate as building an actual structure out of wood or PVC pipes.

Not only will this give your children a dedicated space for imaginative play, it will also provide them with some much-needed screen-free time outdoors. It's important for kids to have a place where they can have independence, so why not turn this into a fun family project that everyone can enjoy?

Bonus points if you decorate the clubhouse with battery-powered fairy lights or "electronic devices" made out of paper and cardboard.



Your kids will love their new hideaway, and you'll have the added benefit of knowing they're safe playing in the backyard instead of indoors. So gather some supplies and get ready to build the ultimate outdoor fort for your little ones.

Get active with sports equipment

Whether it's a basketball hoop, a badminton set, or even a trampoline, kids will love having their own equipment to play with and it can provide hours of outdoor entertainment for the whole family. Not only that, but participating in physical activity together can help strengthen familial bonds and improve teamwork skills.

So next time you're looking for a new outdoor activity for the family, consider investing in some sports equipment. It's a fun and practical solution for encouraging your children to stay active and enjoy the outdoors.

A yard or outdoor space at home can provide a crucial outlet for children to burn off energy and engage in creative play. In today's technology-driven world, it is important for children to have the opportunity to disconnect from screens and tap into their imagination through outdoor activities.

Not only does this help to keep them physically active, but it also enhances social development as they interact with peers and adults in a natural setting. A good outdoor space can also provide a safe haven for children to explore and learn about the natural world.