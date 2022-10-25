Naracoorte Herald
Rural classical performance tour brings world string musicians to Limestone Coast

NM
By Neave Moore
October 25 2022 - 4:30am
Violinist Jonathon Glonek and violist Heidi Von Bernewitz to visit South East. PICTURE Supplied

Classical musicians, Jonathon Glonek, violin, and Heidi Von Bernewitz, viola, will perform at the world heritage Naracoorte Caves for a weekend of unique acoustics on November 12 and 13.

