Classical musicians, Jonathon Glonek, violin, and Heidi Von Bernewitz, viola, will perform at the world heritage Naracoorte Caves for a weekend of unique acoustics on November 12 and 13.
The candlelight performance will feature the classical works of the violinist and violist as part of a national mission to bring performances to rural communities around Australia.
Violinist Mr Glonek in renowned on the international field and said that the dirt floor and contours of the cave ceiling and walls create a unique acoustic dynamic in combination.
"When I first played there I was worried there would be an echo, but there was none," Mr Glonek said.
"Instead the cave becomes an extension of the instrument and enhances the sound in new, beautiful and unexpected ways.
"It offers endless opportunities to explore the outer limits of the instrument [and] the sharp clear focus delivers all the subtle nuance with a level of clarity and projection rarely experienced in formal concert halls."
Joining Mr Glonek for their second performance in Naracoorte is Ms Von Bernewitz who has had 17 years experience with the Baltimore Symphony and will present the seldom-performed duo pieces by Ignace Pleyel, Mozart and Robert Fuchs.
"The pairing of the violin and the viola with its deeper more mellow voice, can be hauntingly beautiful," Ms Von Bernewitz.
"Fuchs is a recent discovery for us. Each of these short pieces immediately envelops and takes hold of the audience."
The performance on Sunday November 13 will feature Mr Glonek in an unaccompanied Bach programme featuring the B minor partita and C major Sonata.
"Classical music is a great gift to everyone, but there are not that many opportunities to hear it in the Bush," Mr Glonek said.
"I am trying to change that by bringing work that is not often played even in the cities to rural and regional audiences."
Mr Glonek will continue on to Bordertown in South Australia for a program featuring the 24 Caprices of Paganini, then across the border to Victoria's Nhill, Horsham, Stawell, Kyneton and Heathcote between November 15 and 20.
Mr Glonek has performed through Europe, the United States of America, South East Asia and Australia and is recognised for his intense personal style in presenting dramatic and impactful accounts of works performed while maintaining a strong critical acclaim for live performances across his range from classical, romantic and 20th century works.
Ms Von Bernewitz is based in Adelaide and has bee na featured artist with the Halle and Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestras, the London Philharmonic and English National Opera and has performed around the world.
