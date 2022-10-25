Naracoorte Lucindale Council's upcoming election has brought the return of many re-running councillors as well as new faces to the council, however, the topic of transparency between elected members and community has been popular in the district.
The Naracoorte Herald contacted council candidates on Thursday October 6 with significant questions for the members of our community that may become elected representatives.
The questions covered topics from the Naracoorte North Parklands, expansion and residential development around the townships, progressive changes to Council meetings including livestreaming, recording and location changes from the Naracoorte offices and improved consultation in the community.
Council's candidates for the 2022 Election responded to the following question: What changes would you like to see to the current council meeting system (eg live-streaming/recording, location, time)?
This question was phrased as an extension to the first one about the North Parklands.
Voting will be carried out by postal votes with ballot papers around October 21 and will close at 5pm on Thursday November 10.
Mayoral candidate Patrick Ross was contacted for a comment but did not provide one.
The day and time of Council meetings is determined by the elected members at the beginning of each new term and over the years this has changed to what best suits the elected members at that time. The present Council has resolved to install live-streaming and there is $40,000 in the present budget to facilitate this decision.
Councillor candidate Tom Dennis was contacted for a comment but did not provide one.
All newly elected councils can set the time and date for Council meetings. All media should be allowed to cover meetings. Press releases should be made available to all media. It should be possible to set a time aside during regular Council meetings after normal work hours where the public can talk or ask questions. I do not have a problem with meetings being recorded or live streamed.
I do question however, if live streaming will get a large enough audience to justify the expense. A record of all Council meetings should be kept, including the workshops.
Until I am elected as a councillor it's difficult to comment on existing proceedings. In the past when I was a councillor regular monthly meetings proceeded from 1.30pm and proceeded for approx. 4hrs with 2 meetings (I think) held in Lucindale /year. I am happy to support any programs which allows the community more access to council workings after all it is their council and they have every right to know what is occurring
I look forward to the introduction of livestreaming of council meetings for the community to see and hear exactly how council is operating.
Live-streaming of meetings would allow 'fact checking' to occur, and encourage members to be well prepared and actively participate. It would be prudent to trial a low-cost system initially, and to monitor use, before committing serious funds. Unlike some other Councils, we permit the media to record all meetings. I support meetings being held at different sites around the district if practicable. The time of meetings will be decided by the new Council.
The current meeting system meets all current legislative requirements, I am happy for live streaming to be implemented so interested parties can review meetings, and the details as required.
Supportive of live streaming, I think this is a great idea to involve the community in how proceedings work and the discussions surrounding decision making. It will also let people know which Councillors are active and who votes for what!! Meetings held in confidence and behind closed doors can not have this transparency though!!
If elected I would be happy to have one meeting a year at Lucindale and one at Frances if this is feasible. Other venues should be open to discussion. Timing of meetings, I am not a present councillor and unable to comment.
Councillor candidate Toby Robinson was contacted for a comment but did not provide one.
I personally am in favour of live streaming our meeting. This comes at a cost but as so many people are using the word 'transparency' at the present, and you can't be more transparent than live streaming and recording our meetings. This would also let our community see who actually speaks up on certain issues and who just grandstands for the media.
Councillor candidate Abigail Goodman was contacted for a comment but did not provide one.
Not having been on the Council before it is difficult for me to make an informed decision on these matters. One comment I will make is that the Council needs to show a lot more transparency with the public as it is the publics money they are spending and the Council needs to be totally transparent and accountable for that spending.
Councillor candidate Danielle Moore was contacted for a comment but did not provide one.
Councillor candidate Trevor Rayner was contacted for a comment but did not provide one.
Councillor candidate Darren Turner was contacted for a comment but did not provide one.
It was one of my ideas that I have been pushing for [livestreaming or recording public meetings]. I think it is very important to keep people accountable, not just elected members but also anyone who speaks or reports in the gallery. That way, everything is transparent. I'd like to see our meeting recorded live, so livestreamed. The idea would also be for instance [local newspaper] stories could be complimented by snippet recordings and discussions. I'd like to see all meetings, including the Strategic Asset Management meetings recorded, as sometimes we talk about items more than the monthly meeting and it is important to let the community know what we think and what's going on.
I was an early advocate of the concept during this term as it was the most convenient way of offering an open and transparent account of the meeting and would satisfy those who thought the meetings were not being reported accurately.
When this was promoted, informal discussions against the concept suggested that only a very minor percentage of the community would view the meetings so it would not be worth doing, councillors may say something inappropriate and that a move of the council chamber in the future would deem the investment in the microphones and cameras a waste of resources.
