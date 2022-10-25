It was one of my ideas that I have been pushing for [livestreaming or recording public meetings]. I think it is very important to keep people accountable, not just elected members but also anyone who speaks or reports in the gallery. That way, everything is transparent. I'd like to see our meeting recorded live, so livestreamed. The idea would also be for instance [local newspaper] stories could be complimented by snippet recordings and discussions. I'd like to see all meetings, including the Strategic Asset Management meetings recorded, as sometimes we talk about items more than the monthly meeting and it is important to let the community know what we think and what's going on.