Council candidates respond to meeting system questions

By Neave Moore
Updated October 25 2022 - 5:37am, first published 5:30am
Voting opens in late October for the 2022-26 Naracoorte Lucindale Council. PICTURE File

Naracoorte Lucindale Council's upcoming election has brought the return of many re-running councillors as well as new faces to the council, however, the topic of transparency between elected members and community has been popular in the district.

