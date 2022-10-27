Mayor Erika Vickery was elected President of the Local Government Association with the majority of votes from the state's 68 councils, on Tuesday October 25. This announcement comes just as the spotlight is on her nomination for a third term as Mayor of Naracoorte Lucindale Council.
Cr Monique Crossling congratulated Mayor Vickery on her appointment during the last council meeting for the 2018-2022 council on October 25.. Cr Julie Earl said she supported Cr Crossling's comments and thanked Mayor Vickery for her service to council over the past two terms as mayor and her 10 years on council prior to her becoming mayor.
At recent candidate forums held in Naracoorte, Mayor Vickery was asked about her roles outside of the her mayoral role. Mayor Vickery said her roles on other committees and boards always have a flow-on benefit for Naracoorte and Lucindale and many of the meetings she needs to attend are by zoom and are often bi-monthly.
"I always put Naracoorte Lucindale Council first and foremost," she said.
Deputy Mayor Craig McGuire said, at the September council meeting, he wanted to put on record, he had been asked to represent Mayor Vickery at less than a handful of times during her two terms as mayor.
The announcement of Mayor Vickery's appointment was made by outgoing LGA President Angela Evans on Tuesday October 25.
"I am pleased to announce Naracoorte Lucindale Mayor Erika Vickery OAM has been elected by South Australian councils as the next LGA President.
Mayor Vickery - who has served as Chair of the SAROC committee since 2015 - received the clear majority of votes, which were counted at Local Government House last Tuesday morning.
This was our first presidential election since 2020 and I acknowledge and praise Mayor Keith Parkes, Mayor Caroline Phillips, Mayor Brett Benbow and Mayor Bill O'Brien for also putting themselves forward and for their willingness to serve.
I look forward to officially handing over to Mayor Vickery at the conclusion of the LGA Annual General Meeting this Friday, 28 October."
Lucindale farmer Patrick Ross is a candidate for the Naracoorte Lucindale Mayoral role in the November elections, contesting the role held by Mayor Vickery for two terms.
