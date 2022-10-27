Naracoorte Herald

Mayor Erfka Vickery OAM will lead LGA

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
October 27 2022 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Naracoorte Lucindale Mayor Erika Vickery OAM received congratulations from elected members and staff on being elected President of the Local Government Association(LGA), at the October Council meeting. Picture Naracoorte Lucindale Council

Mayor Erika Vickery was elected President of the Local Government Association with the majority of votes from the state's 68 councils, on Tuesday October 25. This announcement comes just as the spotlight is on her nomination for a third term as Mayor of Naracoorte Lucindale Council.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Naracoorte news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.