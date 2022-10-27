Naracoorte Herald

Naracoorte Library foot traffic has increased through out September

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
October 27 2022 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Three year old Betty is a regular visitor to the Naracoorte Library and she enjoys colouring in her Unicorn book while her own pink Unicorn watches. Mum Renee siad "The Library is our favourite place." Picture Sheryl Lowe

New membership numbers continue to grow at the Naracoorte Library. Data boasts an increase of four times the number of registration to 510 in the eight months since the opening of the new facility, by comparison to the previous 12 months of 125.. Foot traffic has also shown an impressive increase.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Naracoorte news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.