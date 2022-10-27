New membership numbers continue to grow at the Naracoorte Library. Data boasts an increase of four times the number of registration to 510 in the eight months since the opening of the new facility, by comparison to the previous 12 months of 125.. Foot traffic has also shown an impressive increase.
Figures show between February 2020 and February 2021 the Library attracted 125 new registrations while still in the previous building.. By comparison, there have been 510 new registrations from February 2022 to September 2022 since the opening of the new building eight months ago.
This growth was mentioned at the September Council meeting and further data produced at the October meeting showed the library continues to attract locals and visitors.
Cr Monique Crossling said figures showed there were 4,310 people through the doors during September.
She said this could have been bolstered by the Library school holiday activities which included themed entries for the Naracoorte Show.
.These figures are based on general foot traffic and show a regular use of the facility.
The Library hosts Book launches, Author Visits, provides a meeting place for community groups, interviews and is a general work space for people visiting the area who need to use computers and printers. It is used often by people looking for a quiet place to read a book.
Jig saw puzzles are a continual work in progress and children colour-in their favourite pictures.
The Library was officially opened on March 29 after being open to the public since February 2022.The project faced a number of challenges with costings, designs and positioning being questioned by the public during the planning and building stages.
Possible locations had been discussed in the early stages but the option of Council purchasing the former Naracoorte Herald building was said to have come along at the right time with the relationship between the newspaper and its stories a nice connection to the Library and its stories.
The opening was hosted by Council with a number of free activities for all ages.
