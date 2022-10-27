Naracoorte Lucindale Council sat for the last time on Tuesday night with several new candidates, including mayoral contender Patrick Ross, in the gallery. Crs Schultz and MacLachlan have not re-nominated leaving two vacancies, but with six new contenders vying for those positions it is possible there could be a very new-look council in a few weeks.
Agenda items in the 47-minute meeting included a housing project feasibility study through funding from the Local Government Research and Development Scheme in response to the ongoing housing shortage. Council considered its participation in a joint key worker housing project in May 2022 and with a $5000 contribution required by the four participating councils, members considered it was a low risk investment for Naracoorte Lucindale Council to take part in the $132,000 study
CEO Trevor Smart said Naracoorte Lucindale Council could become a facilitator in this project because unlike other councils involved, the N/L council does not own residential land.
Cr Grundy asked if the Federal Government could be approached to fund infrastructure in private residential developments because the inclusion of these took the viability of development to a prohibitive level.
Since May, Tatiara, Naracoorte Lucindale, Coorong and Southern Mallee councils have all resolved in accordance with Council's own resolution, to work with all councils on this project.
Cr Julie Earl moved the motion but identified the need was still to find investors in the region.
Cr MacLachlan seconded the motion and said it was a good result for a small investment of $5000. The motion was passed unanimously.
Mayor Vickey thanked the two Elected Members, Cr Scott McLachlan and Cr Ken Schultz, for their contribution to the betterment of the Naracoorte Lucindale community over the years they had served. and wished them both all the very best for the future in their retirement from Council.
The Mayor then thanked all members and said "this has been a good council and we have achieved a great deal," adding she wished everyone "the very best for the future."
