Crs Schultz and MacLachlan retire from council

By Sheryl Lowe
October 27 2022 - 9:00pm
Naracoorte Lucindale Council 2018-2022 L-R Crs Damien Ross, Cameron Grundy, Tom Dennis, Craig McGuire, Julie Earl Front Crs Trevor Rayner, Ken Schultz, Mayor Erika Vickery OAM, Crs Monique Crossling, Scott MacLachlan.

Naracoorte Lucindale Council sat for the last time on Tuesday night with several new candidates, including mayoral contender Patrick Ross, in the gallery. Crs Schultz and MacLachlan have not re-nominated leaving two vacancies, but with six new contenders vying for those positions it is possible there could be a very new-look council in a few weeks.

