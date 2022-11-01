Next generation farmers were a popular addition to the Naracoorte Show this year after being fortified by a lunch of dry weetbix and iced coffee, they were challenged to perform basic farm duties for the prizes on offer.
Lauren Farrell, Belinda Farrell, Zak Farrell and Campbell Stubbs took out the $800 cash and were all from AJ&PA McBride Pty Ltd. Picture Naracoorte Show
A record breaking crowd delighted organisers who said they wanted to thank the public for their support in making it such a successful event.
Sponsorship was up and organisers also thanked the local businesses for their generosity.
"We couldn't put this day on with out the sponsors," show convener Monique Crossling said.
See below more great pictures from the Naracoorte Show.
