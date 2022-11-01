The Naracoorte Red Cross Club will host a special event to coincide with Remembrance Day in November by the displaying of a special quilt made by the 43 clubs around the state and bring attention to the local club at the same time.
Organiser and Red Cross member, Mrs Pat Bourne, is in the process of arranging the gallery event beginning on November 7 and continuing to November 21.
A single calico square was sent to each of the 43 Red Cross clubs with the instructions to create whatever they wanted with it, but it had to remain a square to be stitched together to form a quilt. The first squares were posted to clubs to begin their designs in 2019 but the restrictions of the pandemic caused delays as members were unable to get together to share ideas and design their squares.
Mrs Bourne said members thought the hanging of the completed quilt would be an opportunity to display the Red Cross Baby banners in the gallery at the same time; they've been in storage at the Town Hall for so long."
Also on display will be a booklet with a story about each club and what their square represents.
The Naracoorte logo design is one hand holding another hand signifying the helping hand work of the Red Cross..
Mrs Bourne is now looking for people whose name appears on the banners and is hoping to bring them together at the gallery for a special morning event during November.
"Our members are getting older and we would like new members to become involved so the club can continue," she said, "perhaps some of the people whose name are on the banners would like to join."
The Naracoorte Herald is keen to make contact with you if you think your name is on one of the banners or you know someone who is and we will follow up this information for the Red Cross.
The CWA suffered dwindling numbers not long ago but the new found interest by younger Australians has seen it grow and flourish in recent years.
This is something Mrs Bourne would like to see happen for the Naracoorte Red Cross Club, she said.
Red Cross is known world wide for the work they as an organisation at some of the worst humanitarian disasters in history.
Some of these events have been caused by natural means and some by human behaviors in the case of war.
Red Cross is always obvious at the coal face of these often historic events but we seldom see the work that supports them by the local Red Cross Clubs dotted through out the nation, until we are reminded. The displaying of the quilt to coincide with Remembrance Day will be an opportunity to reflect on these events and the work of the Red Cross.
