The 2022 November elections are in full swing and to date there are 5909 people enrolled to vote in the Naracoorte Lucindale Council electorate. With 12 days to go,1,552 people have returned their voting papers. This number equates to 26.27 per cent of the eligible public in the region.
The low numbers recorded by the Electoral Commission yesterday, could indicate a rush of lodgements in coming days. Voting ends on November 10.
Every four years communities have the opportunity to vote for a council they chose to lead them for the next term, but voting isn't compulsory in Local Government Elections; and this is often reflected in the number who can vote; to the number who do vote.
If the numbers remain low again this year, LGA compulsory voting could be a topic of discussion before the next elections in four years time.
