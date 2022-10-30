Naracoorte Herald

Voting isn't compulsory but important

By Sheryl Lowe
October 30 2022
Eligible voters for the Naracoorte Lucindale Council Election are encouraged to get their votes in as soon as possible. PICTURE Neave Moore

The 2022 November elections are in full swing and to date there are 5909 people enrolled to vote in the Naracoorte Lucindale Council electorate. With 12 days to go,1,552 people have returned their voting papers. This number equates to 26.27 per cent of the eligible public in the region.

