Council wins with 20 programs

By Sheryl Lowe
Updated October 31 2022 - 12:02am, first published October 30 2022 - 6:30am
L-R Naracoorte Lucindale Council CEO TRevor Smart, Mayor Erika Vickery OAM, Cr Monique Crossling, SA Healrh Dignatories.

Excellence in Regional Health SA health Awards was presented to Naracoorte Lucindale Council on Friday October 28.

