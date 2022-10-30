Excellence in Regional Health SA health Awards was presented to Naracoorte Lucindale Council on Friday October 28.
Mayor Erika Vickery OAM said at the presentation, "Id like to congratulate our program coordinator Uana Jericho and all our council staff who have helped deliver and implement our programs and initiatives throughout the whole council area.
Our 20 plus programs have been inclusive and diverse, covering all demographics of our community.
I know our council is committed to the health and wellbeing of our whole community and I will do my best to ensure these programs and initiatives continue."
