Discover what's on around Naracoorte

Conservative Political Action Night
Thursday, November 3, Naracoorte Town Hall hosts Federal Senator Alex Antic, Member for Barker Tony Pasin MP and other special guests, hear about how to make a difference and learn about state-of-play in the political sphere, 7:30pm.
Multicultural Soccer Carnival
Saturday, November 5, Naracoorte is to host the fourth annual Limestone Coast Multicultural Soccer Carnival, at Naracoorte United Soccer Club, starts at 9am to have finalist presentations at 3:30pm, BYO chair and blankets, multicultural food available, cash only.
Historic Vehicle Club Markets
Saturday, November 12, Sheep's Back Museum complex, 8am-11.30am, includes produce, plants, homemade goods, arts and crafts, bric-a-brac and more, sausage sizzle, historic vehicle display open. New stallholders welcome - contact Daphne 0438 622 143.
Bordertown Spring Festival and Show - ROADTRIP
Saturday, November 12 and Sunday, November 13, visit Bordertown's Showgrounds for sideshow alley, live music, challenges, competitions and entertainment, including George the Farmer, Day Two is free entry for spectators of horse events (gates open 6am events from 9am), $10pp, $25 Family Pass, $6pp concession.
Touring Classical Music Concert
Saturday, November 12, world renowned violinist Jonathan Glonek to perform with violist Heidi Von Bernewitz in duo performance, 7:30pm to 9:30pm, $45pp, to be hosted inside Naracoorte's Blanche Cave, tickets available through TryBooking website.
Sunday, November 13, Jonathan returns for solo Bach performance in Blanche Cave, 2:30pm to 4:30pm, $45pp, tickets available through TryBooking website.
Naracoorte Singers host concert
Sunday, November 13, Naracoorte Singers perform "When You Wish Upon A Star" with Tamara Joukoff in Naracoorte Town Hall, $20pp, BYO nibbles and drinks, afternoon concert, 2pm, of music in cabaret seating.
Megafest World Heritage Trail Run
Sunday, November 13, Naracoorte World Heritage Trail Run returns to the Caves, many trail lengths available from 1km to 43km marathon, enjoy bushland, wildlife and scenery, tickets available online.
Storytime reading at Library
Tuesday, November 15, Naracoorte Library, 9.30am-10.30am, children aged three to five are invited for an active storytime, parent/carer supervision is required, book through emailing guardian's name, child's name and age to wellbeing@nlc.gov.au
