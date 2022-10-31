With Round 2 kicking off we once again are being challenged with the weather. The rain showers stopped right on 1pm to allow us all a sensational afternoon of tennis. Kingston pushed the Wombats to the edge and with a final countback on games the Wombats took the home ground advantage with a win for the day. Special mention goes to Tom Handbury for helping the ladies out today and taking home three wins which included pairing up with Eliza Handbury (aka Mum) to take out a 9-4 win in the top doubles. Matches were close in most cases and the Wombats took an early lead winning all the mixed doubles. E. Handbury had a fantastic match against Bianca Cuneen with their coach supporting both sides and a great battle finally won by Handbury 6-4. Toby Longbottom returning from a weeks absence saw him also strengthen the side with a 6-0 win in his singles. A great day all round with good sportspeople and a lovely afternoon tea enjoyed by all with 12 courts in action for the day. Its great to see the competition so close but well done to the Wombats for sneaking home against Kingston.