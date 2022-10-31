Southern Ports Tennis Association: Round 2
Saturday saw Round 2 of the Naracoorte SportsPower Southern Ports Tennis Association played across the region. Wet weather around the start time saw the afternoon in doubt, not long after 1pm the skies were clear, and play was underway.
Lucindale Wombats vs Kingston
With Round 2 kicking off we once again are being challenged with the weather. The rain showers stopped right on 1pm to allow us all a sensational afternoon of tennis. Kingston pushed the Wombats to the edge and with a final countback on games the Wombats took the home ground advantage with a win for the day. Special mention goes to Tom Handbury for helping the ladies out today and taking home three wins which included pairing up with Eliza Handbury (aka Mum) to take out a 9-4 win in the top doubles. Matches were close in most cases and the Wombats took an early lead winning all the mixed doubles. E. Handbury had a fantastic match against Bianca Cuneen with their coach supporting both sides and a great battle finally won by Handbury 6-4. Toby Longbottom returning from a weeks absence saw him also strengthen the side with a 6-0 win in his singles. A great day all round with good sportspeople and a lovely afternoon tea enjoyed by all with 12 courts in action for the day. Its great to see the competition so close but well done to the Wombats for sneaking home against Kingston.
Frances/Lucindale Eagles vs Penola
Penola had a tough day on the lawn, which we know is very unforgiving and the unfavourable weather conditions did not help them. The Eagles had a convincing win and it was wonderful to have Tarrant Fudge back in the team. The Eagles also had a number of fill ins too who all played very well. Well done to Caroline McGrath who won some much needed sets for Penola.
Robe Rebels v Lucindale Cockatoos
With some dicey weather in the morning at Robe we were lucky to have the sunshine come out in the afternoon for tennis. With both teams struggling to fill a side - everyone was happy to just get a team on the court. The mixed were tied up with both team winning 3 sets each. With Robe's number 2's (Simon Ferguson and Kimberley Austin) having a good win over Jack Grundy and Sally Schultz. Lucindale's number 3's, Tim Legoe and Andrea Bucket, had a good win over Andrew Thomas and Em Vasek. The singles went Robe's way - winning 8 out of 12. Robe's Jed Regnier, Andrew Brown and Kimberley Austin along with Lucindale's Andrea Bucket all had convincing wins. However there were also some close matches with Simon Ferguson winning over Jack Grundy, 7-5. Afternoon tea was interrupted with a trip to the Kingston Hospital and Robe losing their number 5 lady!! All ended well though and she has made a full recovery. Robe won 4 out of 6 of the doubles - with Robe's Em Vasek and Michelle Smith coming away with a close win 10-8. Robe came away winners for the day 15-9.
Beachport v Robe Roosters
Beachport started the day strong, securing five of six mixed doubles sets. Robe hit their stride in the singles, securing five of the men's sets. Notably, Robe's top men Egan Regnier and Paul Rains each had comfortable wins. 6-2 and 6-0 respectively. Beachport though were too strong in the women with strong performances from Todd Watson and Sally Bateman at no. 1 and 2. The doubles were an even affair, but it was too little too late for the Roosters with Beachport stealing the rubber, 14 sets to 10.
Lucindale Koalas v Naracoorte
Despite some soggy weather to start the afternoon, play went on! The mixed doubles were split even, the Koalas leading by 1 game heading into the singles. The 'Leanne's' (Graetz and McCarthy) started the Koalas break away securing their singles 6-3 and 6-2 respectively over Poppy and Michele Moyle-Read. Sam Graetz and Jared Oliver continued the winning streak for the Koalas. Will Malone and Steve Biggins both provided some needed sets for Naracoorte with 7-5 wins. But the Koalas were just too strong on the grass. The doubles went the way of the Koalas, 4 sets to 2, to secure them the win. Three set winners included Leanne Graetz, Jess Legoe and Alec Ross for the Koalas and Will and Jen Malone for Naracoorte. Lucindale Koalas 14 sets defeated Naracoorte 10 sets.
Round 3...
At the end of Round 2, only the Lucindale Koalas and Wombats remain undefeated. This won't last long though as these two teams face off in Round 4. With six teams with one win and one loss, it's shaping up to be a highly contested season. Last year's Div 1 Premiers, Robe Roosters and Penola will be looking to get a win on the board when they play each other. Hopefully both teams can bring their full-strength side to competition in the next few rounds. On Saturday you can catch games at Naracoorte, Kingston, Robe, Frances and Lucindale all from 1pm.
