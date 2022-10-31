Naracoorte Herald

South East SA tennis teams fight hard in Round 2

By Katelyn Baker
October 31 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PICTURE Supplied

Southern Ports Tennis Association: Round 2

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Naracoorte news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.