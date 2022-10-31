Naracoorte Herald

Lewis Hender returns home to coach

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
October 31 2022 - 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
After a successful AFL career Lewis Hender will take up the senior coaching position with the Keith Football Club in 2023 after playing for the club in 2022. Picture Keith Football Club

Keith Football Club will welcome local Lewis Hender as their 2023 Senior Coach after a successful AFL career culminating in six seasons, a total of 104 games and 192 goals with the North Adelaide Football Club.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Naracoorte news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.