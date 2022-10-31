Keith Football Club will welcome local Lewis Hender as their 2023 Senior Coach after a successful AFL career culminating in six seasons, a total of 104 games and 192 goals with the North Adelaide Football Club.
Club secretary Fiona Wilkinson said the club is delighted to have secured the star footballer for the coming season and it's even more special that he's a local boy, having played a full season with the club in 2022.
His career began as a junior with the Glenelg Club and from there he moved into the league-side for five seasons.
His move to North Adelaide in 2016 cemented his successful career, contributing two goals to the grand final against Norwood with a total of 42 goals in the 2018 season.
Hender went on to play in the West End State Team, kicking two goals in the side's win in Perth in 2019.
On announcing his retirement, he thanked the North Adelaide Club for giving him the chance to play at the SANFL level in the sport he loves.
Ms Wilkinson said, "the Keith Football Club welcomes him to the club as the 2023 senior coach and wish him well for the upcoming season.".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.