Naracoorte Herald

Naracoorte hospital contract loss a blow to local butcher Shaun Watson, from Tender Cuts

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
Updated November 7 2022 - 12:50pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Owner of Tender Cuts butcher Shaun Watson said the loss of the hospital order is significant.to his business. Picture Sheryl Lowe

Jobs may be lost at Naracoorte businesses after contracts were lost when SA Health switched to ordering fresh produce for the Naracoorte Hospital from Adelaide suppliers instead of local outlets.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Naracoorte news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.