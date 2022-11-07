Jobs may be lost at Naracoorte businesses after contracts were lost when SA Health switched to ordering fresh produce for the Naracoorte Hospital from Adelaide suppliers instead of local outlets.
One trader said the significant losses had them re-thinking how they do business.
"These cuts will make us think twice about re-hiring if we have someone leave," said butcher Shaun Watson from Tender Cuts.
"We always replaced staff before, but this may be an area that we re-consider, going forward."
After a decade of supplying the hospital, Mr Watson said it was a shock when he was told four weeks ago the hospital would no longer be ordering through his business.
"We were asked for a quote and asked to specify what size we could dice meat but we didn't think at the time we'd lose the contract without warning.
"It is a significant loss to us."
Mr Watson said Tender Cuts sponsored the Naracoorte and Netball Clubs "and we get return support from the clubs and their supporters because it creates a flow-on affect".
With contributions to the two clubs averaging between $6000 to $8000 a year, the loss of business through the hospital contract is significant.
If they don't buy local, the money isn't spent locally. If I lost the contract to another local butcher, I wouldn't be so disappointed, because it would still be benefitting a local business and the local community.
"I'll continue with the sponsorship, and the meat trays for quiz nights and charity events, because that's what I do," he said.
Mr Watson said health and hospitality had moved to centralise business needs but wanted them to actor in what losses like this meant to the town.
"If they don't buy local, the money isn't spent locally," he said.
"If I lost the contract to another local butcher, I wouldn't be so disappointed, because it would still be benefitting a local business and the local community."
The hospital provides meals for patients, residents of Moreton Bay House Aged Care and Meals on Wheels.
In a written response SA Health Limestone Coast Local Health Network (LCLHN) said: " Our kitchens source fresh produce from the most appropriate supplier to cater the specific requirements of our menu, residents and patients. We will always preference a local supplier over an Adelaide supplier if they can meet our needs."
Mr Watson said he believed his company was and could meet the needs of SA Health and questioned the affect rising fuel costs will have on transporting the goods from Adelaide.
