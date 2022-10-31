Naracoorte Herald
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Naracoorte Singers return to stage for concert

NM
By Neave Moore
October 31 2022 - 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Naracoorte Singers return for next concert - featuring classics and new songs. PICTURE File

The Naracoorte Singers group is to continue their return to concert performances since the post-COVID "normal" with a performance on November 13 out of the town hall.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NM

Neave Moore

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Naracoorte news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.