The Naracoorte Singers group is to continue their return to concert performances since the post-COVID "normal" with a performance on November 13 out of the town hall.
The Sunday afternoon's performance will feature well-loved classics chorale pieces as well as other additions to the program, all within the theme of "When You Wish Upon A Star".
Long-time choir member, Helen Keatley said she was excited to perform for the community again, and believed the choir was eager too.
"We've been practicing a lot for the performance," she said.
Mrs Keatley shared that the choir will perform songs including Swinging On A Star, When I Fall in Love with a featured male performance of Walk On By and ladies singing Mr Sandman.
"It will be a good afternoon; we are having it at 2pm so people can come and don't have to worry about driving at night if they come from out of Naracoorte town," she said.
"We welcome guest artist, Tamara Joukoff on the cello and we will all be supported by our accompanist Marion Orton."
On behalf of the chorale singers of the Naracoorte choir, Mrs Keatley said she wanted to acknowledge and thank their conductor, Erika Vickery and Ms Orton.
"We would like to thank [them] for the tremendous amount of time and effort they put into the choir during the year, it is much appreciate by all the singers," she said.
"The choir will also perform at Longridge the following Monday evening at 6pm for the residents to enjoy."
Tickets for the event, $20 per person can be purchased by cash on the day, and the community was encouraged to bring their own drinks and snacks for an afternoon of local music.
The Naracoorte Singers group is open to new members into the close-knit choir and rehearses on Monday nights from 7pm at the Naracoorte Anglican Church.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.