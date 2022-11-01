The Electoral Commission of SA (ECSA) is reminding you to post your completed ballots for the 2022 Council Elections by next Monday. Nov. 7 - to make sure they are delivered before the deadline of 5pm on Nov. 10.
ECSA has released the number of returns by council area, showing leading and trailing council areas. ECSA director of communications James Trebilcock said regional SA led the way in returns.
"For those councils where we are not yet seeing high returns, there is some level of voter fatigue that is delaying their vote. After all, for some, this will be their fourth election of 2022. However, it's important to remember local councils' role in our everyday lives. They don't just look after roads and rubbish but provide community facilities like parks and playgrounds and events like festivals and farmers' markets."
As of November 1, Naracoorte Lucindale Council is in the middle of returned ballots compared with other electorates around South Australia with as few as 30.78 per cent of the 5,909 ballots documented.
Compared to other electorates, the District Council of Franklin Harbour has a majority of the eligible voters return their ballots (51.51 per cent) and in last place is Adelaide Plains Council with 13.66 per cent of returned ballots.
There has been an increase in registered voters for the 2022 SA Council Elections from 2018 of just less than 15,000 people, 1,208,858 and 1,243,661 respectively.
There has been a popular discussion in the community for the need of compulsory voting, but voters are encouraged to cast their votes as soon as possible to ensure their say in the 2022-26 Naracoorte Lucindale Council.
