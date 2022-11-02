Naracoorte Herald

A third of registered voters have had their say

Updated November 2 2022 - 5:34am, first published 5:00am
ECSA is reminding eligible voters to cast their vote by Nov 7 to ensure they have a say in Council's future. PICTURE File

The Electoral Commission of SA (ECSA) is reminding you to post your completed ballots for the 2022 Council Elections by next Monday. Nov. 7 - to make sure they are delivered before the deadline of 5pm on Nov. 10.

