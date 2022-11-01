Naracoorte Herald
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Naracoorte Historic Vehicle Club members give back in Toy Run

By Daphne Burford
November 1 2022 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Naracoorte Historic Vehicle Club gathers for Toy Run. PICTURE Supplied

Naracoorte Historic Vehicle Club members certainly had a very busy time last weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Naracoorte news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.