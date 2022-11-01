Naracoorte Historic Vehicle Club members certainly had a very busy time last weekend.
Saturday 29th October members hosted participants taking part in the 20th annual Toy Run.
Approximately 40 very fine motor bikes and vehicles stopped over for tea, coffee and biscuits prior to joining other Limestone Coast bikers at Penola.
After Penola they then went on to Mount Gambier. Arriving at the Railway Lands at 1.00 pm for the opening. Entertainment, food stalls plus an auction were to be part of the afternoon.
A Show-N-Shine was also part of the entertainment.
The Run is sponsored by Roundawood Solutions with proceeds going o Baptist Care SA.
Since 2019 $25,000 has been raised for the cause which buy gifts for local children and young persons going through tough times.
On Sunday October 30th the Club then catered lunch for 45 members of the visiting Riley Club.
Riley Club enthusiasts were on their Border Run which happens every two years.
This year it was the South Australian Club to play host. Victoria will be hosts in 2024.
Members representing the 2 states spent 3-4 days in the Penola-Coonawarra area.
They came to Naracoorte to visit Alan and Marilyn Jardine's fine collection, of all things old, prior to lunch at the Vehicle Club.
Sunday night they had a vintage dress dinner at Chardonnay Lodge which would have been fun.
Monday they visited Mary Mary McKillop Centre in Penola prior to lunch at the Bowling Club.
