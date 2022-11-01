Naracoorte Herald
Pasin pushes forward for childcare accessibility in electorate

NM
By Neave Moore
November 1 2022 - 6:00am
Member for Barker, Tony Pasin MP in Parliament. PICTURE Supplied

Member Barker, Tony Pasin MP was advocating for changes to the the Federal Government's Family Assistance Legislation Amendment (Cheaper Child Care) Bill 2022 with a goal to prove the need for accessibility in the SA south-east, while referring to the local "childcare deserts", at parliament on Wednesday October 26.

