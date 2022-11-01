Member Barker, Tony Pasin MP was advocating for changes to the the Federal Government's Family Assistance Legislation Amendment (Cheaper Child Care) Bill 2022 with a goal to prove the need for accessibility in the SA south-east, while referring to the local "childcare deserts", at parliament on Wednesday October 26.
Mr Pasin addressed challenges in his South Australian electorate, in terms of cost of childcare services and accessibility for families in the regional areas.
He said that a "childcare desert" describes a environment where there is one childcare centre space for every three children seeking a place.
"A report earlier this year from the Mitchell Institute showed that around one-third of Australian families-nine million Australians-live in a childcare desert," he said.
The Mitchell Institute report indicated that the Limestone Coast had 4.93 children per place, exceeding the 3:1 ratio of a defined "childcare desert", similar to the Murray-Mallee region (4.7 children per place) and Barossa (3.3 children per place).
"This matters, because these are places in my electorate and all across the country where, whilst the affordability question is important, the issue for them is access," Mr Pasin said.
"No amount of money allows a young mum or a young father to get back into the workforce, because child care is simply not available."
When asked about his work over the last nine years, Mr Pasin referred to his time working on funding projects for childcare centres in Karoonda East Murray, Lameroo and Pinaroo.
A current employee shortage in South East businesses and national branches coupled with a housing shortage in availability of rentals and affordable property has also influenced the shortages in staffing and accessibility of space for pre-schooling education.
Current South Australian laws require a qualified educator for every four children under 24 months old, another educator for every five between two and three years, and 11 children older than three per educator.
Mr Pasin commented on his visit to the Kingston Early Learning and Childcare Services Working Group in Kingston South East.
"This is a group of women... who got together in Kingston because their area was a desert," Mr Pasin said.
"They wanted to get back in the workforce - nurses, farmers, administrators and otherwise - but they couldn't, so they began a campaign to get child care for Kingston.
"I'm so proud of these women because, while many of their children are now in high school, they kept fighting, not for their own personal interests but for their broader community."
Mr Pasin said that through the recently scrapped Capital Grants Program, $1.8 million was committed as an election plan for a purpose built childcare centre in Kingston.
"The problem with this bill (the Cheaper Child Care Bill), with respect, is that it does nothing about accessibility," Mr Pasin said.
"It provides $4.5 billion, more money than you can fly a rocket ship over, but it doesn't buy one additional place. It doesn't train one additional early childhood educator."
Mr Pasin referred to his conversations with educators from Kingston SE who recently addressed a Senate committee.
"We have a very small rural care service ... where demand far exceeds supply. This issue is all too common in rural areas," they said.
"The mission of our working group is for all children in the Kingston area to have equal access to early learning and childcare opportunities [and] this shortage of early learning opportunities has really impacted our community in a negative manner for the past 40 years.
"The bill refers to the right to work, the right to education and the right to equality. If this is true then why does our geographical location disadvantage us so much?"
Mr Pasin said that as long as cheaper childcare operates "hand in glove" with programs and government policy to increase accessibility, it is a great thing for 1.2 million Australians.
"However, reform is needed to prevent market failure in rural and disadvantaged areas," Mr Pasin said.
"State and federal governments must co-ordinate and implement a universal strategic approach to improving access to child care in regional areas.
"Quite frankly, those opposite, if they think they have solved the childcare quandary in this country with this bill, they have only to speak to them to understand how far they are from the mark."
