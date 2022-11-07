Naracoorte Herald

Heading north to the warmer climate Cr McLachlan said he wanted to leave things better.

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
November 7 2022 - 5:30pm
Cr Monique Crossling dressed to honour the retiring councillor. Seen here with Cr Scott McLachlan at his last council meeting as an elected member Picture Sheryl Lowe

The sunny days of Queensland beckon for retiring councillor Scott McLachan after a collective three terms on the Naracoorte Council.

