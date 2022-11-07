The sunny days of Queensland beckon for retiring councillor Scott McLachan after a collective three terms on the Naracoorte Council.
Now formally retiring from farming, he and wife Jenny are planning the exodus north by the end of next year "where it is warmer and we can see the ocean".
Cr McLachlan's council career began 16 years ago with some encouragement from an elected member at the time.
"I nominated and was elected," he said.
"However I wasn't successful four years later and so I had a four year rest! It was a bit confronting but that was okay. When the next election came around, my nomination was successful and I've had the opportunity to serve for the past two terms."
As the councillor reflects on the 12 years he served on council, he said he had no pre-conceived ideas about what it would be like when he nominated the first time but he had served on the Hospital Board and School committees which he believed helped prepare him for council.
"Living in town while I was still running the farm made me more interested in what was going in the wider community and that gave me a greater understanding of what issues the community was facing," he said.
"I worked with the Christian School when they were thinking of moving and re-building and even though that wasn't part of my official role I believe the role does have certain responsibilities to assist where you can.
"I was certain about what I wanted to achieve when I was elected to council. and I was elected to trust my own judgement.
"If people came to me with an idea or a problem I always looked for the story behind the story, people must have a back-up to their story."
The new Naracoorte Library was one of the longest running projects to get across the line during his tenure on council and he said is pleased to see it completed.
"I was in favour of it and even considered that it could have been bigger but my main interest was to improve library services and we did that," he said.
Another satisfying achievement of council was to see the once doubtful future of the saleyards completely turned around and see it operating now as a strong sustainable entity, he said.
"If decisions made by council do not reflect your own, you need to accept that. Decisions become policy and if you don't agree, you must consider it can be matter of ego getting in the way of service."
"It's important for the new councillors to learn the workings of council and work together."
"It is ratepayers money."
He said what he loved most about being on council , " seeing things get better in the community."
"There weren't many disappointments, perhaps challenges, he said. People ask you to improve the road infrastructure BUT when you increase the rates to do this, it is a different matter!"
On regional jobs and housing shortages Cr McLachlan said there is definitely a very low unemployment rate in Naracoorte, jobs attract people to the town which is a good thing. People have jobs so they have money to spend and the town benefits.
The housing shortage is a problem but we've seen the population in Lucindale and Naracoorte increase with very few houses to buy or rent available, so the towns become more vibrant which is a good thing.
"I voted in support of the community consultation on the North Parklands proposal which was against any development there but personally if the pine trees were removed, I couldn't see why there couldn't be any development on that spot"
"Some people don't respond to surveys for any number of reasons but some just rely on the councillors they voted for."
"Anyone considering nominating for council should be informed, have been attending council meetings, and is prepared to spend the first 12 months learning."
"And I do wish the new council and any new councillors good luck, you need to get on with the other councillors, you have to work with them for four years. Remember that!"
"If you're not successful this time, remember, you have saved yourself a lot of work!
"My aim as a councillor, was not to have any regrets when I left and to leave things better than they were."
.
