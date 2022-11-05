Naracoorte businesses enjoyed an economic spin-off from the Lions Club 75th year Convention held in Naracoorte over the weekend of October 28, 29 and 30. Visiting Lions and their families enjoyed the three-day conference and the hospitality of the local club while using free time to shop at the local businesses and enjoy a coffee or two at the local cafes.
Naracoorte Lions Club Secretary Malcolm McEachern said today the club had received very positive feedback from participating businesses who offered up to 25 percent discount on their services and products.
Coffee shops offered a one-for-one deal to the visitors, the Laundromat Hub offered a 25 percent discount and others offered 10 percent discount on purchases. This initiative was offered to all visiting Lions wearing their identifying lanyards.
Students from the Naracoorte South Primary School, representing five nationalities, lead the flag ceremony with the Aboriginal Flag representing the first people, the Scottish flag representing settlement and the Afghan Flag representing the multicultural community.
Then representatives of Naracoorte's Kiribati community literally stole the show with a breathtaking traditional dance performance."
Catering was provided by the RFDS, Cancer Support Group and caterer Tanya Hann.
The 200 registered members brought partners and family boosting the numbers who had time to shop and spend.
Mr McEarchern said today, the Conference was very successful and an added boost to tourism in Naracoorte and District.
"With more that 200 registered at last weekend's Convention, Lions from as far afield as Darwin and Tasmania converged on Naracoorte for their annual Convention. The Lions club of Naracoorte certainly turned on a memorable three days having previously needing to cancel the event in 2020 due to Covid.
There are more than 60 Lions clubs in what is the largest District in the world! District Governor, Ruth Pearsons, travelled from her home club of Victor Harbor & Port Elliott to welcome delegates and guests at the Naracoorte Town Hall.
Apart from the normal business matters associated with such an event, Naracoorte turned on what was widely acknowledged as being the best catering and entertainment experienced by conventioneers for many years.
The Flag raising ceremony was carried out by an enthusiastic group of students from Naracoorte South Primary School, while eight year old, Year 2 student enthralled thee audience with his delivery of the Welcome to Country.
A "Touch of Tartan" themed Gala Dinner on Saturday evening was preceded by a memorable performance by pipe bands from Naracoorte, Horsham, Penola and Mount Gambier.
The next Convention will be hosted by Adelaide Hills Lions Clubs with the focus being in Mount Barker.
