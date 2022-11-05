Naracoorte Herald

Naracoorte Lions Club 75 year convention boosts economy

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
November 5 2022 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Naracoorte's Kiribati Community performed a breathtaking traditional dance. Picture Naracoorte Lions Club

Naracoorte businesses enjoyed an economic spin-off from the Lions Club 75th year Convention held in Naracoorte over the weekend of October 28, 29 and 30. Visiting Lions and their families enjoyed the three-day conference and the hospitality of the local club while using free time to shop at the local businesses and enjoy a coffee or two at the local cafes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Naracoorte news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.