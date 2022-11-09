Unique Naracoorte Caves recognised with nomination in SA tourism awards

Popular tourist destination Naracoorte Caves National Park, home to South Australia's only UNESCO World Heritage site, received recognition this month with a nomination in the 2022 SA Tourism Awards.
The caves are one of the world's most important fossil sites and located in an extraordinary system of caves that are among the oldest in Australasia.
The Naracoorte Caves have captured a remarkable record of biodiversity from times when megafauna roamed the Australian continent. Recent studies claim the caves are 500,000 years older than first thought.
The most unique value of the site lies in the caves' extensive fossil deposits, which were recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage area in 1994.
The caves, where a record 9500 tours were in September, remain a popular drawcard. It was the busiest September for cave bookings in the past 20 years.
The Tourism Awards are run by the Tourism Industry Council South Australia (TiCSA), recognising business excellence and outstanding achievement in the state's tourism industry.
Minister for Tourism Zoe Bettison said, the sites (Naracoorte Caves) provide a unique way for visitors to connect with nature. We're lucky to have many wonderful tour operators, who provide a diverse way to see and experience so many wonderful parts of this state.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.