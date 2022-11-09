Discover what's on around Naracoorte

Saturday, November 12, Megafest Day Two, world renowned violinist Jonathan Glonek to perform with violist Heidi Von Bernewitz in duo performance, 7:30pm to 9:30pm, $45pp, to be hosted inside Naracoorte's Blanche Cave, tickets available through TryBooking website. Sunday, November 13, Jonathan returns for solo Bach performance in Blanche Cave, 2:30pm to 4:30pm, $45pp, tickets available through TryBooking website.