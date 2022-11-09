Discover what's on around Naracoorte

MARKET FUN
Historic Vehicle Club Markets
Saturday, November 12, Sheep's Back Museum complex, 8am-11.30am, includes produce, plants, homemade goods, arts and crafts, bric-a-brac and more, sausage sizzle, historic vehicle display open. New stallholders welcome - contact Daphne 0438 622 143.
SHOW TIME
Bordertown Spring Festival and Show - ROADTRIP
Saturday, November 12 and Sunday, November 13, visit Bordertown's Showgrounds for sideshow alley, live music, challenges, competitions and entertainment, including George the Farmer, Day Two is free entry for spectators of horse events (gates open 6am events from 9am), $10pp, $25 Family Pass, $6pp concession.
CAVE CLASSICS
Touring Classical Music Concert
Saturday, November 12, Megafest Day Two, world renowned violinist Jonathan Glonek to perform with violist Heidi Von Bernewitz in duo performance, 7:30pm to 9:30pm, $45pp, to be hosted inside Naracoorte's Blanche Cave, tickets available through TryBooking website. Sunday, November 13, Jonathan returns for solo Bach performance in Blanche Cave, 2:30pm to 4:30pm, $45pp, tickets available through TryBooking website.
SCIENCE FUN
Mega Night of Science
Friday, November 11, Megafest Day One, free event, "Mega Night of Science" to be hosted by University of Adelaide at Naracoorte Town Hall.
REMEMBRANCE DAY
War Memorial Service
Friday, November 11, from 10:30am, Naracoorte's Remembrance Day service held at War Memorial in memory of those who died or suffered in all wars and armed conflicts, call (08) 8760 1100 for more information.
MUSIC MAGIC
Naracoorte Singers host concert
Sunday, November 13, Naracoorte Singers perform "When You Wish Upon A Star" with Tamara Joukoff in Naracoorte Town Hall, $20pp, BYO nibbles and drinks, afternoon concert, 2pm, of music in cabaret seating.
TRAIL RUN
Megafest World Heritage Trail Run
Sunday, November 13, Megafest Day Three, Naracoorte World Heritage Trail Run returns to the Caves, many trail lengths available from 1km to 43km marathon, enjoy bushland, wildlife and scenery, tickets available online.
BLUES 'N ROCK
Bo Jenkins comes to Frances
Friday, November 25, Frances Hotel hosts country blues and rock artist Bo Jenkins, more information available online.
SHOP LOCAL
Apsley Market
Sunday, November 27, gifts, bags, plants jewellery and more at upcoming market at Apsley Hall.
EVENT LISTING
What's On
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.