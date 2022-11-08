Student safety on footpath gets boost with $200,000 grant

Student safety at the forefront of the Naracoorte Lucindale Council successful application of $200,000 in funding from the State Bicycle Fund to commence construction of a shared path to and from Naracoorte South Primary School.
Budgeted to cost $453,750, this project will be funded close to 50:50 between Council and State Government and will create a new footpath linking Cedar Avenue and Schinckel Road to Naracoorte South Primary School, enabling safe cycling and walking for school access.
The project was raised by concerned parents and observations by Council, with growing concerns around conflict between road users, cyclists, and pedestrians. Students are currently walking and riding bikes on the road and with a new subdivision recently approved in the precinct, the increase of traffic in this area will create a safety risk for students and families of the school.
Earmarked to commence in late 2022, the project will construct a 2 metre wide almost 1-kilometre-long concrete path, linking to the already constructed emu crossing established at the school entrance. The other end of the path will connect back up to existing bike lanes and sealed footpaths along Cedar Avenue back to the Naracoorte Hospital and Medical Centre, providing a continual link between the school and the medical facilities.
This project is in a busy and growing part of the Naracoorte Township, with over 350 residents in the catchment and an average daily vehicle use of 1600 cars along both Schinckel Road and Cedar Avenue, alongside a growing and diverse school community.
Cr Monique Crossling said at the October Council meeting, "the proposed design will be absolutely fine, provide increased safety for the South School students and as Chairperson of the School Council congratulated NLC on their communication with all parties."
Challenges to be overcome included Telstra and water infrastructure and water flow properties.
Cr Crossling moved and Cr MacLachlan seconded the motion that council accept the funding.
Council noted the decision was compliant with council's Caretaker policy due to council being in caretaker mode before the November council elections.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.