A brand new Art Trail called Spring into Art has been launched in Naracoorte by the Art Gallery.
The trail is a one kilometre, low impact walk, passing historic buildings and meandering through the CBD as walkers discover large round decals on windows featuring artworks from the Gallery's collection. A colourful map of the trail has been printed and has been distributed to various visitor locations.
Twelve 50cm diameter decals show segments of paintings held by the gallery. The Visitor Information Centre is the kick-off point for the trail and the decal there shows Angus Christie's work entitled City by the Sea. Along the route there are pictures to find of South Australian subjects including John Goodchild's, Elder House, Adelaide and Ed Douglas's Telegraph Pole in the Desert.
Of course the Spring into Art trail ends at the Art Gallery on the corner of Ormerod St and Riverside Drive, where visitors are welcome to see the extensive collection of art works on show.
Gallery Board chairman, Jeanette Vine said the trail was designed to publicise the gallery to locals and visitors alike.
"The idea was to both welcome Spring and to get people out walking and engaging after the long COVID 'winter'," she said.
The trail project has been funded by the Community Art Fund of the Naracoorte Lucindale Council.
Local photographer and Art Gallery Board member Deb Kloeden took the photos of the works which feature on the trail. Jessie Lumb, Naracoorte's Art and Cultural Facilitator encouraged the concept and provided many ideas.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Got a story tip or a letter to the editor? Contact us at editor@naracoorteherald.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.