Naracoorte's local Country Fire Service and police branches have responded to two big events happening on Friday November 4 night and early Saturday November 5 morning.
Fire crews responded to a major fire at Struan in the early morning of Saturday November 5, following a police investigation where smoke and flames within a building were noted.
Police responded to an alarm activation at a research facility on Struan House Road just after midnight about 15 kilometres south of Naracoorte.
Police notified the CFS crews, who responded quickly to battle the blaze and were allegedly still fighting the fire at 7am as announced by SAPOL.
About 30 SACFS firefighters responded in seven fire trucks and 2 specialised HazMat response vehicles and the research centre and laboratories were engulfed in flames upon arrival.
The fire caused the ceiling of the structure to collapse and in excess of $2 million in damages were reported.
The historic Struan House was completely unaffected by the fire as a priority of the attending CFS fire fights.
Fire Cause investigators flew to the scene from Adelaide later in the morning on the Saturday to determine the cause of the blaze.
SA Police have said that anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Just after 11am on Friday November 4, police officers stopped a driver on Arthur Street in a Nissan sedan for a breath test.
The 33-year-old driver, a man from Naracoorte was reported producing a blood alcohol reading of 0.315, more than six times the legal limit.
The man's was issued an instant loss of license for twelve months and was driving on an international licence.
He also was summonsed to appear in the Naracoorte Magistrates Court at a later day.
Based in Naracoorte, SA, journalist for the Naracoorte Herald and Border Chronicle.
