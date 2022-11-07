Eager helpers took part in the installation of a new mural in Naracoorte, with Columbian born mural artist Katherine Gailer getting 10-year-old Ava Maresch and nine year old Alexis Bytheway to pick up brushes on day two of the project.
Naracoorte Luncindale Council Arts and Cultural Facilitator, Jesse Lumb, said the mural design was created from ideas brought to the consultation process by five members of the Circle of Volunteers Wellbeing through Art project.
The members also represented ideas from the wider community culminating work that would represent the many cultures of the Naracoorte community.
"From the consultation process, the highlight for me was a desire of the members to create an image that represented the weaving of our cultures together," said Ms Gailer.
Jason Maresch, Ava's father, said it was exciting to see his daughter taking part in something that will be a part of history.
"They (Ava and Alexis) will be able to look at it in the future and know they took part."
Valentin from Mundulla also stopped by to take part in the mural. He has a painting background and was excited to be a part of the project.
Columbian born Ms Gailer came to Australia 10 years ago to study a Bachelor of Fine Arts, and IT in Melbourne and stayed. She has completed murals in Whyalla, Victor Harbour and now Naracoorte.
The mural has been painted on the back wall of the new Library on Ormerod Street and was expected to be completed on Monday, November 7.
The mural was a part of the Naracoorte Lucindale Council's Wellbeing program and is an example of wellbeing through art.
"Naracoorte has a nice feel about it," Ms Gailer said. "I have felt embraced from the moment I arrived."
The mural has been funded by a Wellbeing Grant.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.