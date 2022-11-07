Naracoorte Herald

Mural artist impression focuses on culture

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
Updated November 8 2022 - 9:45am, first published 7:30am
Eager artists L-R Alexis and Ava with Mural Artist Katherine Gailer on the second day of the new Library wall mural. Picture Sheryl Lowe.

Eager helpers took part in the installation of a new mural in Naracoorte, with Columbian born mural artist Katherine Gailer getting 10-year-old Ava Maresch and nine year old Alexis Bytheway to pick up brushes on day two of the project.

