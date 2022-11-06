The Straun research facility, 16 kilometers south of Naracoorte, was destroyed by fire in the early hours of Saturday November 5. Police were called to the agricultural centre after an alarm was activated but when fire crews arrived shortly after 12.40am, they discovered the centre engulfed in flames.
CFS reports said the ceiling collapsed and the research centre and laboritories were destroyed, including many years of agricultural research.
Seven fire crews attended, approximately fifty firefighters, and two HazMat response vehicles with the SA MFS, SAPOL, South Australian Ambulance and representatives from the South Australian Primary Industries attending.
The CFS reports claim damages are estimated at over $2m but the true cost will not be known until a full investigation has been carried out.
CFS spokesperson said the nearby historic Straun House was not affected.
Investigators from Adelaide are attending to determine the cause.
