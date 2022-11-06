Naracoorte Herald

Straun agricultural research centre destroyed

By Sheryl Lowe
Updated November 6 2022 - 8:20pm, first published 6:00pm
Straun Research Centre engulfed in flames. Picture CFS

The Straun research facility, 16 kilometers south of Naracoorte, was destroyed by fire in the early hours of Saturday November 5. Police were called to the agricultural centre after an alarm was activated but when fire crews arrived shortly after 12.40am, they discovered the centre engulfed in flames.

