Meet the Local: survival is the real story for Rhett McDonald

The lovely gentleness in my work, makes me gentle, is how Counsellor and Advocate Rhett McDonald describes his work as a trauma and torture counsellor.
Working predominately in the Naracoorte Bordertown area he said the crucial thing about his work is the response and survival behaviour he sees in the people he works with.
"I'm reminded of the saying - don't judge me on the chapter of my life you've walked into," he said.
"Working with newly arrived people in our community is a transformative role, they have survived hard fought, hard won journeys."
Mr McDonald studied in England and Africa and worked in France, Africa, Sudan and across Europe managing staff and that journey was the foundation for the work he does now.
After seeing the many injustices people suffer, he got that fire in the belly feeling and knew "this is not the world I want to live in."
He said he had always been interested in other cultures and when he was reminded by a co-worker that he was already doing a lot of counselling in his work managing staff, he returned to Australia from over seas to begin work in main stream counselling with Youth Homelessness om schools.
The opportunity to step back into a more cultural climate led him to be working with new arrivals to the South East and says the torture and trauma is not the most interesting thing he discovers, it is their response to keep going, to survive in ways their oppressors never could.
Suppressors try to silence, to shut a person up, but they in turn respond by living quietly in the world, living inconspicuously and by not bringing attention to themselves.
"I have an insight into their life and how I can help them, before meeting them, but mostly it is through conversation and through time that he can help in the way most suitable for the individual person.
"They bring a gentleness to the relationship I have with them and that makes me more gentle."
"It is a privilege to know the people I have as clients, it changes me."
"In Australia we still are on the journey to appreciate the abilities of the people who come here, often their qualifications are not transferable and they work in totally unrelated fields but they don't want everything for nothing, they come here prepared to work."
"We don't want to be a burden" they say to me," he said.
"A crucial thing about getting to know people who have suffered trauma and torture is the behaviour we may not understand, is simply their survival behaviour."
"They are grateful to be physically safe."
"But how long do they have to be grateful?
"Is it because they feel they must continue to be grateful or do we expect it, or is it a little of both?"
Mr McDonald described the Naracoorte community as a wonderful place and a future as one community, not two or three communities living together. It is a process, he said.
"When I go home at night and enjoy a glass of red, I think about the person that pruned the vines, picked the grapes and also the vineyard owner that provided the jobs," he said.
"These are the people we want as our neighbours, not living the other side of the world."
Of his work, he said "it is a privilege to know my clients, it changes me."
