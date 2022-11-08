Naracoorte Herald

Meet the Local: survival is the real story for Rhett McDonald

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
November 8 2022 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Counsellor and advocate Mr Rhett McDonald. Picture Sheryl Lowe

The lovely gentleness in my work, makes me gentle, is how Counsellor and Advocate Rhett McDonald describes his work as a trauma and torture counsellor.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Naracoorte news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.