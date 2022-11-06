What a beautiful day down in Kingston with no wind for a change, and plenty of sunshine. Beachport struggled to fill a team with a few players out on both sides, but they managed to grab a few players including Richard Martin and Jacob Mules from Kingston. A big thanks to these guys for filling in for opposite team. Kingston just got the edge in the mixed doubles winning 4, however ladies and men's doubles were evenly matched, a great game at the end of the day between the number 3 and 4 ladies with plenty of rallies. Lucy Corman and Maddie Redman just getting the edge over Nicola Crane and Georgia Burns, 10-8. Great game as always between number 1 men Matt Menz and Jake Harris, Harris winning this one 6-4 with lots of great shots and rallies on display from both sides. Erika Watson at number 5 lady is getting a bit of a name for herself as the tiebreak lady, having another against Nat Chambers and just winning that one. Three set winners for the day for Kingston: Bianca Cunneen, Neville Hines, Lou Leidig and Tim Parker, with Tim Loveday being the only one to win all three from Beachport. Overall Beachport put up a good fight considering how short they were and was a great day of tennis.