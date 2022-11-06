Naracoorte Herald

Plays combat heat in SE Tennis Round 3

By Katelyn Baker
Updated November 7 2022 - 1:16pm, first published 10:00am
PICTURE Supplied

In Round 3 of the SportsPower Southern Posts Tennis Association, the sun finally made an appearance. It really felt like the summer of tennis has started. The Lucindale Wombats take top spot on the ladder with another win on games over the Koalas. The Robe Roosters have come off the bottom, defeating Penola. Naracoorte's women rediscovered their form helping them to comfortable win. While Kingston and Frances continued their strong form. Full match results are below.

Local News

