In Round 3 of the SportsPower Southern Posts Tennis Association, the sun finally made an appearance. It really felt like the summer of tennis has started. The Lucindale Wombats take top spot on the ladder with another win on games over the Koalas. The Robe Roosters have come off the bottom, defeating Penola. Naracoorte's women rediscovered their form helping them to comfortable win. While Kingston and Frances continued their strong form. Full match results are below.
Naracoorte 14-133 defeated Robe Rebels 10-111
Robe Rebels made the journey across from the seaside while Naracoorte turned on the weather. The home side took the early lead securing four mixed doubles. P. Moyle-Read and D. Menzel had their first win against J. Regnier and K. Austin, 7-5. Robe team A. Brown and H. Agnew clenched a close win against N. Wende and A. Mosey. The women held Naracoorte's lead in the singles, winning 6/6. Robe regained ground with 5/6 men's singles, a notable performance from Robe's Brown who only dropped one game (on his own serve - Thanks for the tip Tim!). The highlight of the day was the top men's double with Robe's J. Regnier/J.Nunan clutching the win over D.Menzel/J.Bettoncelli, 10-8. Three set winners from Naracoorte were the Moyle-Read family and K. Baker. For Robe, the stars were A. Brown and M.Keane. Naracoorte 14 sets defeated Robe Rebels 10 sets
Kingston 15-132 defeated 9-102
What a beautiful day down in Kingston with no wind for a change, and plenty of sunshine. Beachport struggled to fill a team with a few players out on both sides, but they managed to grab a few players including Richard Martin and Jacob Mules from Kingston. A big thanks to these guys for filling in for opposite team. Kingston just got the edge in the mixed doubles winning 4, however ladies and men's doubles were evenly matched, a great game at the end of the day between the number 3 and 4 ladies with plenty of rallies. Lucy Corman and Maddie Redman just getting the edge over Nicola Crane and Georgia Burns, 10-8. Great game as always between number 1 men Matt Menz and Jake Harris, Harris winning this one 6-4 with lots of great shots and rallies on display from both sides. Erika Watson at number 5 lady is getting a bit of a name for herself as the tiebreak lady, having another against Nat Chambers and just winning that one. Three set winners for the day for Kingston: Bianca Cunneen, Neville Hines, Lou Leidig and Tim Parker, with Tim Loveday being the only one to win all three from Beachport. Overall Beachport put up a good fight considering how short they were and was a great day of tennis.
Lucindale Wombats 12-128 defeated Lucindale Koalas 12-120
The Lucindale Wombats have made the most of the sunshine and had their 3rd win for the season narrowly defeating the Lucindale Koalas. With only 8 games in it we congratulate Trevor Smart, Tom Handbury, Sam Crocker, Eliza Handbury, Kiele Longbottom, Alex Klug and Bron Longbottom for their great singles wins. Thanks to Trev Smart for moving up a place and Kiele Longbottom for filling in. Some fantastic matches all round and I know we are all looking forward to the fourth round.
Robe Roosters 15-130 defeated Penola 9-73
Robe turned on the weather, with it actually being quite warm on the court when running around for the ball. Both sides were looking for their first win of the season. Penola were struggling to find men this weekend, so the Roosters decided to give them their number 6 man Harry Hooper for the day, who played up at number 4. Thank you to Harry for playing for the opposite team and giving it your all. Robe controlled the mix with winning 4 out of 6. The Roosters men kept it going winning all 6 with a great game on centre court between Tom Emery and Jon Ey, Emery winning 6-4. A few tight singles for the women. Match of the day was between Sam Matthews and Angela Lythgo with people around the club saying the set went for at least 1.5 hours. Lythgo walked away with the win in a tiebreaker, with the tiebreaker score 7-4. Again, Robe did well in the last doubles to win 4 out of 6 to claim a 15-9 sets victory. Three set winners for Roosters were Egan Regnier, Paul Rains, Alex Clements and Leanne Cameron. For Penola was Caroline McGrath and Necia Evans.
Frances/Lucindale Eagles 17-140 defeated Lucindale Cockatoos 7-102
The conditions were perfect for tennis at Frances. Flo Bergwin served up a magnificent lunch and afternoon tea and the drinks were ice cold. The Eagles had many 3 set winners, but Tyler Atkinson's efforts were a standout. For the Cockatoos, Lachie Grundy and Peter Lawrie played magnificently and won 3 each. Clare Garner also deserves a mention, as a first timer in the comp she played some beautiful tennis that kept Jane Haynes on her toes. In Round 4, Penola will finally play their first home game (after moving their Round 2 match to Lucindale.) They will host Naracoorte. The match to watch will be at Kingston when they host the Lucindale Koalas. Both teams have only lost one close match each to the Wombats, so both teams will be looking for another win. Other matches on Saturday will be played at Lucindale, Robe and Beachport.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Got a story tip or a letter to the editor? Contact us at editor@naracoorteherald.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.