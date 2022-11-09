Skygazers watched the moon turn blood red from vantage points around the world

Last night's eclipse, looking east from Naracoorte taken as the sun, moon and earth were in perfect alignment creating a total eclipse.. Picture Shery Lowe
Skygazers around the world witnessed a total lunar eclipse last night November 8 2022. when the earth blocked the sun's rays from reaching the moon. As the moon passed into the earth's shadow, it turned a shade of deep red and pink instead of its usual bright white, creating a rare opportunity for enthusiasts to watch and snap the celestial event.
It was the second total lunar eclipse for this year and was visible in most parts of the world with New Zealand, North America, Asia and Australia enjoying a front row seat.
The first eclipse this year was in April but after last night's spectacular, star gazers will have a long wait to see the next one due in 2025.
Our journalist snapped this last night but we'd love to see your photos and and know where you were watching from.
