Recent heavy rainfalls haven't caused the same level of flooding and damage in South Australia as recorded in Victoria and New South Wales but swollen creeks, rivers and heavy rainfall is expected to add to weed growth and a re-assessment of roadside weed control by Naracoorte Lucindale Council..
Low lying water and overflowing creeks may be welcomed by farmers as it increases pasture for livestock but increased road side weed growth will be assessed by council in preparation for the fire season ahead.
Cr Scott MacLachlan asked Director of Infrastructure and Services Daniel Willsmore at the October meeting if Council's road side spraying projections would be re-assessed in view of the recent heavy rains increasing weed growth.
"Councillor, your concerns are shared," Mr Willsmore said.
Damage to road and increased pot-hole problems have been reported in areas around the state but Naracoorte Lucindale CEO Trevor Smart said, "we haven't had any extraordinary damage to our road network due to the recent rains, but Council will continue to asses affects on any particular road for maintenance purposes. Our re-sheeting program has been delayed due to rain but this has also allowed us to extend our patrol grading program.".
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.