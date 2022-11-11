Naracoorte Herald

Additional patrol grading work is carried out while road network dries out from recent rains.

By Sheryl Lowe
Updated November 11 2022 - 11:20pm, first published 5:30pm
Increased weed growth from the recent heavy rains in the Limestone Coast are expected to need additional control measures. Picture Sheryl Lowe

Recent heavy rainfalls haven't caused the same level of flooding and damage in South Australia as recorded in Victoria and New South Wales but swollen creeks, rivers and heavy rainfall is expected to add to weed growth and a re-assessment of roadside weed control by Naracoorte Lucindale Council..

