People Power can bring about change, Senator Alex Antic told a near full-house at the Naracoorte Town Hall on Thursday November 3.
The time for side-line fighting has gone, it is time to speak up if you don't like what's happening with-in your governments. If they are making decisions that don't reflect the views of the majority, it's time for people to act, he said.
"The way to have change is to have the right candidates in parliament. It's time for a return to commonsense politics," he said.
"To have a voice, you need those representing you to be strong, hold the same values you have and be prepared to speak up with-out fear."
The meeting was organised by Pastors Matt and Janine Neumann from Bordertown and held in Naracoorte due to the need for a larger venue.
Senator Antic has been outspoken about the government's recent pandemic response, saying mandates around lock downs and vaccination for Covid-19, had a devastating impact on people's jobs.
"It was the over-reaching of bureaucracy," he said.
Naracoorte Lucindale councillor Cameron Grundy was in the audience and said he was interested in Senator Antic's explanation about the value of a Citizen's Referendum. If a decision was made by such a referendum and the government makes an alternative decision, the majority percentage result in a Citizens Referendum can be upheld. This is practiced in the USA and Switzerland.
"He appeared to reflect the conservative element of the room," Cr Grundy said.
Senator Antic told the Herald after his visit to Naracoorte: "When Matt and Janine Neumann invited me to speak in Naracoorte along with my friend the Member for Barker Tony Pasin, I never expected so many people would take time out their busy lives to come along.
"It was such a tremendous crowd with so many questions and it reminds us of the importance of these town hall events."
"We spoke about the looming weaponisation of the climate change agenda against the agriculture industry, the rise of government overreach into our lives and our concerns about the future of social credit style policies.
"We had just come from Robe where we had another large crowd discussing similar themes and my message to people who are worried was the same at both meetings."
"If, like me, you are worried about the trajectory of this country then sitting on the side-lines and complaining won't cut it anymore."
"We need people who share our values to join up as members of the Liberal Party and have a say in who represents the party."
The senator described the Liberal Party as one that had always held conservative views and after a time of reflection about the State and Federal loss of government, it was now time for the party to re-engage and build a team of people who stood for those values.
Political candidates should be required to have at least 10 years experience in a related field before becoming a candidate", Senator Antic said.
"Entering politics without that creates a political class of inexperience."
Senator Antic was elected to the Senate in 2019 and has been known for his views on freedom and conservative values. He held the Vice-Presidency position for the South Australian Liberal Party from 2016-2019 and was a councillor for the City of Adelaide from 2014 to 2108. He was a practicing solicitor from 2002 to 2019.
Your say: Send us a letter to the editor via - editor@naracoorteherald.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.