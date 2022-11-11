A multimillion damage fire has taken Struan's Research Centre but spared the Heritage Mansion and continued to provoke concern among locals and emergency service responders.
The fire, first noticed just after midnight on Saturday November 5 morning by police responding to an alarm activation at the research facility reignited the following Monday and Wednesday due to warmer weather and winds.
Danny Crozier, Regional Duty Officer based in Naracoorte station was among volunteers and firefighters on Wednesday taking control of the blaze.
"We had about 30 CFS firefighters respond to the first blaze on Saturday morning," he said.
"Despite the occasion, it was good to see the volunteers perform well as a group in the days since as we've been called out a couple times."
Since the second reignition, information has been released that there was no significant damages to research, despite property damages costing an approximated $5 million.
When asked if there had been any development on the cause of the blaze, Mr Crozier said that the reignitions have made it difficult for Fire Cause Investigators to complete their analysis.
"We've seen investigators attend the scene to get evidence, but it'll be some time before SAPOL can announce the cause," he said.
Mr Crozier reiterated that the cause of the fire and investigations into the suspicious blaze was out of CFS control.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Got a story tip or a letter to the editor? Contact us at editor@naracoorteherald.com.au
Based in Naracoorte, SA, journalist for the Naracoorte Herald and Border Chronicle.
Based in Naracoorte, SA, journalist for the Naracoorte Herald and Border Chronicle.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.