Asthma Australia has warned Wimmera District residents in advance of a thunderstorm asthma event on Thursday November 11.
The organisation is urging people with asthma, hay fever or shortness of breath to be on high alert following an announcement from the Victorian Chief Health Officer.
They have been recommended to "stay inside with windows and doors closed, during and after the story has passed and have asthma relief medication on hand".
Local government areas in the Wimmera District includes the shires of Buloke, Hindmarsh, North Grampians, West Wimmera and Yarriambiack and the rural city of Horsham.
The weather warning also suggests the cross border community, extending to Aspley to be on alert should the thunderstorm cross to South Australian communities.
People at risk may experience the following symptoms:
Children could also experience fatigue, irritability, complaining of a sore stomach and sucking in movements around chest and throat when breathing.
Asthma Australia has warned people to not ignore symptoms.
"An Epidemic Thunderstorm Asthma event can result in a large number of people experiencing breathing difficulties who could escalate to severe respiratory arrest (asthma attacks) and fatality," they said.
To treat asthma symptoms, start asthma first aid immediately and call Triple Zero if the state does not get better or starts to get worse.
Important contacts for reference:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Based in Naracoorte, SA, journalist for the Naracoorte Herald and Border Chronicle.
Based in Naracoorte, SA, journalist for the Naracoorte Herald and Border Chronicle.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.