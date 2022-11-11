A field of 68 played the Mt Gambier course in perfect weather. A highlight was Murray Telfer's hole in one on the 8th hole. 82 yo Murray was having a very ordinary day with his cart breaking down on the 7th, and then after playing the favorite 8 iron, he bent down to get his tee, and so missed seeing the ball going in. His group soon let him know! He is familiar with the course being a member from 1962-68, Club Champion in 1967, and SE Champion in the same year.