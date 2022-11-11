A field of 68 played the Mt Gambier course in perfect weather. A highlight was Murray Telfer's hole in one on the 8th hole. 82 yo Murray was having a very ordinary day with his cart breaking down on the 7th, and then after playing the favorite 8 iron, he bent down to get his tee, and so missed seeing the ball going in. His group soon let him know! He is familiar with the course being a member from 1962-68, Club Champion in 1967, and SE Champion in the same year.
Another player, the long hitting left hander, Keith Couzner went out in 25 points, and it looked like the magical 50 points was in sight, but had too much lunch, and came home in 12! It was enough however to win Second Div by 2 from Bob Tonkin and Alan Webster with 35.
Steven Coe's 39 took out First Div from Rob Perryman and Stan Stroyanoff who had 38.
NTP's were of course Murray and Rob Perryman, the ball rundown was to 31, the Ross Orchard prize went to Alan Chalk and David Seymour, in form at the moment. Bill Mullan walked away with the Scotch (happily). Our next meet is at Blue Lake on Nov 21, followed by Port Mac on Dec 5 and closing the year out on Dec 12 at Millicent. See you there.
