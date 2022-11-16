Things to do: Naracoorte and beyond

RED CROSS DISPLAY
Red Cross Exhibition
Until Monday, November 21, Naracoorte Art Gallery hosts the travelling Red Cross Exhibition, featuring quilt with 43 contributions from SA branches, poppies for sale and three prize raffle.
CHILD'S IMAGINATION
Storytime reading at Library
Tuesday, November 22, Lucindale Town Hall and Tuesday, November 29, Naracoorte Library, 9.30am-10.30am, children aged three to five are invited for an active storytime, parent/carer supervision is required, book through emailing guardian's name, child's name and age to wellbeing@nlc.gov.au
FILM MAGIC
Movie night at Naracoorte Town Hall
Thursday, November 24, Mrs Harris Goes To Paris is screening at Naracoorte Town Hall, hosted by Naracoorte CWA with donations going towards new kitchen, 7pm doors open for 7:30pm start, $25pp, lucky door prizes.
BLUES 'N ROCK
Bo Jenkins comes to Frances
Friday, November 25, Frances Hotel hosts country blues and rock artist Bo Jenkins, more information available online.
COMMUNICATION AND DEMENTIA
Support Session
Friday, November 25, An information session on dementia, communication and changes is to be held at the P&A Conference Room at Naracoorte Showgrounds, event free, interested persons to share their experiences and be open to developing new support networks in community.
SHOP LOCAL
Apsley Market
Sunday, November 27, gifts, bags, plants jewellery and more at upcoming market at Apsley Hall.
CHRISTMAS MARKET
Christmas Shopping Night
Friday, December 9, discounts and specials available for local businesses, Town Square,$20pp, includes free wine/beer/coffee/soft drink at Naracoorte Hotel after guests pick up bargains, 5:45pm for 6pm start, contact Kirsty Williams, 0438 821 585, for tickets.
CHRISTMAS PARTY
Naracoorte Business Association Christmas Party
Wednesday, December 14, Naracoorte Business Association has open invitation to all for the end of year Christmas party, Wild Game wine bar and cellar, 6pm onwards, RSVP to naralucbta@hotmail.com or Facebook message by November 30.
MODEL SHIP LAUNCH
Scale Model Ship Association
Saturday, November 19 to Sunday, November 20, Naracoorte Swimming Lake to host a gathering of the Task Force 72 Model Ship Association, family friendly event, picnic opportunity, 9am to 6pm (Sat) and 9am - 12 noon (Sun).
EVENT LISTING
What's On
