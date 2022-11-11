Dear Editor,
Whether it is State or Federal, I believe we have not been experiencing what I call "Representative Government", no matter which party governs. In practically all cases the wishes of the people are either not sought or are ignored.
Senator Antic, at a recent Naracoorte meeting mentioned the classic example where 70% of the people opposed the "Late term Abortion" Bill and yet it passed in Parliament. This is but one of numerous examples.
A method of restoring true representative government must be implemented if we are ever going to get Australia back to its intended style of governance.
Senator Antic was asked whether he would support Citizen's Initiated Referenda (CIR) as a useful mechanism to overcome the problem before us. He seemed a little unaware of CIR.
Using the example of the people opposed to the Abortion Bill. If CIR existed, a group of them could begin by circulating a formal petition; the wording of which would in simple terms, request Government to conduct a referendum to determine support for reversing the legislation which had been passed.
Within the statute enabling CIR would be the number of signatures required to trigger a referendum. Let us say it was 2 or 3 percent of the population. Petitions would be circulated among the public and provided the signatures reached the necessary number, Parliament would be required to conduct the referendum. The timing of which is not important for my remarks but it could be a special time or may be in conjunction with any other voting time like elections.
The decision of the referendum would be binding on the Parliament. Obviously if negative, no action would be required but if positive, it would be obliged to introduce appropriate legislation ASAP.
The above refers to changing existing legislation but CIR has a case where it could be used to introduce new legislation on an issue where none existed before.
CIR exists in numerous US States and Switzerland, the latter being perhaps the best known example and the people appreciate the facility.
CIR makes the job of the MP wishing to be a true representative much easier because issues of a controversial nature are decided for him by the people.
One criticism comes from those predicting very frequent referendums which come at a cost.
However in practice, few are held because the MP's are very mindful that CIR could deliver an outcome contrary to their stand and be embarrassing. Hence the MP adopts his position carefully through doing his research of what voters actually want and avoids the referendum.
Others fear an issue being carried during emotional times but whatever the issue, the challenge is there for enthusiasts on both sides to promote their case to gain maximum support.
CIR is sometimes called "Direct Democracy".
Whatever the title, it is worth implementing to deliver genuine representative government.
Presently, it is correct to assume the Albanese ALP Government would not pass CIR legislation. However this is no reason for the Coalition to not advocate CIR to keep the subject before the public and provide them the opportunity to act on it when next on the Government benches.
Ken Grundy
Naracoorte resident
