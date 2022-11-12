Naracoorte Herald

Mural becomes a meeting place in Naracoorte

By Sheryl Lowe
November 13 2022 - 7:30am
Ms Dunstan, Brown, Pfitzner and Fielder gathered at the mural discussing its diversity and vibrancy . Picture Sheryl Lowe

The new mural on Ormorod Street in Naracoorte was designed to represent the multi cultural community of the town and from the comments of these ladies made, it would appear the project has been successful.

