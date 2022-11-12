The new mural on Ormorod Street in Naracoorte was designed to represent the multi cultural community of the town and from the comments of these ladies made, it would appear the project has been successful.
"I like it, you can see the diversity through-out the design," said Heather Brown.
"We (husband) travel a lot and see a lot of murals and often we stop at towns especially to see the murals."
"I think they attract people to the towns."
The design was made in consultation with a group of local ladies who meet regularly as part of the Circle of Volunteers.
Mural artist Columbian born Katherine conducted a workshop via Zoom with the ladies from many cultural backgrounds which included Afghan, Laotian, Chinese and Filipino and are a strong representation of the diversity of the Naracoorte community.
Arts and Cultural Facilitator Jessie Lumb said "Katherine led them through creative exercises that explored the theme of multicultural representation and women's empowerment, finding a collective voice through the sharing of individual ideas."
The mural honours the idea of Naracoorte as a 'meeting place'. It depicts a culturally diverse woman surrounded by vibrant textiles that symbolise this ongoing weaving of different cultural perspectives and ideas.
The Native Australian flora represents the connection and respect to the place the community inhabits. The red 'map trails' painted on the women's skin symbolise the long journeys that people have taken to settle in Naracoorte, a place that aims to welcome the many walks of life, empower women and embrace cultural diversity.
The project cost $13,000 and was funded through Council's partnership with Wellbeing SA. said Jayne Miller Manager Engagement and Community Naracoorte Lucindale Council
