About 200 people gathered at the Naracoorte War Memorial today for the 104th Remembrance Day Service since the end of WWI. On the eleventh hour of the eleventh day on the eleventh month in 1918 the hostilities of WWI were formally declared over and countries around the world have paused at that time each year to honour the fallen.
Remembrance Day Services were held this year with-out the restrictions of the pandemic for the first time in two years.
Ms Jo-Anne Callaghan began the service with the invitation to join in the singing of the hymn, 'O God, Our Help in Ages Past'. followed by readings by Naracoorte School students.
Naracoorte South Primary School students performed the poem, 'In Flanders Fields', 'Psalm 23 1-6' was read by Naracoorte High School students. 'We Shall keep the Faith' by Naracoorte Primary School, and the scripture John 15: 9-14.was read by Sunrise Christian School students.
Mayor of Naracoorte Lucindale Council Erika Vickery OAM read the Prayer of Remembrance.
To the voices of the combined school choir singing 'For Love of Country,' invited guests and Members of the public laid wreaths at the War Memorial including Member for MacKillop Nick McBride MP, Ms Kathryn McBride and Mr Lachlan Haynes Vice President of the Liberal Party and Members of the Multicultural Centre.
Warrant Officer Class One Darren Callaghan read the Ode of Remembrance,
"They shall grow not old, as we that are left grow old;
Age shall not weary them, not the years condemn
At the going down of the sun and in the morning
We will remember them."
The last post was played and a minute's silence observed before the Benediction by Pastor Shaun Manning.
"Go out into the world in peace. Be brave; keep hold of what is good. Never pay back wrong for wrong; encourage the faint hearted; support the weak and distressed; give due honour to everyone. Be always joyful and give thanks whatever happens for this is what God wills for you. Amen."
The singing of the Australian National Anthem completed the service.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.