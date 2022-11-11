Naracoorte Herald

Remembrance Day is observed around the Commonwealth by the wearing of the red poppy.

November 12 2022 - 7:30am
Grey skies over the War Memorial in Naracoorte for the 2022 Remembrance Day service Picture Sheryl Lowe

About 200 people gathered at the Naracoorte War Memorial today for the 104th Remembrance Day Service since the end of WWI. On the eleventh hour of the eleventh day on the eleventh month in 1918 the hostilities of WWI were formally declared over and countries around the world have paused at that time each year to honour the fallen.

