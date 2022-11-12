The story of the Red Cross quilt journey is told by creator Ms Rose Rhodes, Chair SA Divisionary Advisory Board 2017-2021. She explains her thoughts about the word reconciliation.
"It's more than a word, reconciliation needs action."
She had an idea how Red Cross members could take action and by November 7 2022, her idea was displayed in the Naracoorte Gallery in the form of a calico quilt. This quilt has been stitched by 43 Red Cross Club members around South Australia, with each club's interpretation of what reconciliation means to them, stitched into each square.
In 2018, she shared her idea at a SA Zone meeting and it was accepted readily she said. Next she had to get approval to purchase the material.
By mid-2019, 48 calico squares had been purchased and clubs and individuals had begun work on their individual pieces of fabric.. There was one provision to the design, the finished square had to represent what reconciliation meant to that club or person.
It took another two years for work to finish on the quilt because of Covid-19 and the restrictions around meetings but it came together in time to be displayed in conjunction with Remembrance Day 2022.
"The process of researching and (in some cases) meeting and engaging with local indigenous people in the process proved to be invaluable. Virtually each square has a story to tell in its making," said Ms Rhodes.
Members of the Youth Advisory Committee were also asked to take part and the quilt has a number of synonyms reflecting their interpretation of reconciliation. along the bottom edge of the quilt.
Ms Lisa Groote and her husband Mark, volunteered to arrange and sew the squares together creating the finished product.
."I hope you will enjoy this quilt for many years to come. It has created a greater awareness of the land we live in, connecting with some of the local Indigenous people for the South Australian Red Cross members," Ms Rhodes said.
Naracoorte Red Cross Club members square symbolises the hands of friendship covering all of the community.
"The appliqued design represents two hands clasped in a firm handshake. One, representing Indigenous people, is rendered in a dot point design including a set of concentric circles which can represent a meeting place where people can come together. The other is rendered in a vintage floral fabric symbolising the early white settlers," said Pat Bourne, President of the Naracoorte Branch of Red Cross.
.The quilt is on display in the Naracoorte Art Gallery until November 21. The booklet, Australian Red Cross Reconciliation Quilt Stories, is available at the gallery explaining the meaning of each square and was compiled by Manomica De Mel.
Red Cross Baby Competition Banners are also displayed in the Naracoorte Gallery and hand made red poppies are for sale. Red Cross Clubs are keen to welcome new members to keep the work of the organisation strong.
